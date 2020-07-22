finanzen.net

31.07.2020 20:51

Alphabet A (ex Google) Outperform (RBC Capital Markets)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus RBC hat das Kursziel für die Alphabet A-Aktie von 1500 auf 1700 US-Dollar angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Outperform" belassen. Der Google-Mutterkonzern habe die Erwartungen im zweiten Quartal klar übertroffen, schrieb Analyst Mark Mahaney in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Fundamental gesehen sei das Ergebnis zwar schwach aber stabilisiert./tih/he

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 31.07.2020 / 00:59 / ET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 31.07.2020 / 00:59 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Alphabet A (ex Google) Outperform

Unternehmen:
Alphabet A (ex Google)		 Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets		 Kursziel:
$ 1.700,00
Rating jetzt:
Outperform		 Kurs*:
$ 1.466,06		 Abst. Kursziel*:
15,96%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
$ 1.487,95		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
14,25%
Analyst Name:
Mark Mahaney 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
$ 1.688,33
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Alphabet A (ex Google)

20:51 Uhr Alphabet A (ex Google) Outperform RBC Capital Markets
15:06 Uhr Alphabet A (ex Google) Outperform Credit Suisse Group
22.07.20 Alphabet A (ex Google) Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
20.07.20 Alphabet A (ex Google) Outperform Credit Suisse Group
29.04.20 Alphabet A (ex Google) buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
mehr Analysen

Kursziele Alphabet A (ex Google) Aktie

+13,47%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +13,47%
Ø Kursziel: 1.688,33
Anzahl:
Buy: 6
Hold: 0
Sell: 0
1300
1400
1500
1600
1700
1800
1900
2000
RBC Capital Markets
1.700,00 $
Jefferies & Company Inc.
1.450,00 $
Credit Suisse Group
1.850,00 $
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
1.340,00 $
Barclays Capital
1.800,00 $
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
1.990,00 $
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +13,47%
Ø Kursziel: 1.688,33
alle Alphabet A (ex Google) Kursziele

