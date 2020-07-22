|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Alphabet A (ex Google)
|Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets
|Kursziel:
$ 1.700,00
|Rating jetzt:
Outperform
|Kurs*:
$ 1.466,06
|Abst. Kursziel*:
15,96%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 1.487,95
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
14,25%
|
Analyst Name:
Mark Mahaney
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
$ 1.688,33
