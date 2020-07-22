NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus RBC hat das Kursziel für die Alphabet A-Aktie von 1500 auf 1700 US-Dollar angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Outperform" belassen. Der Google-Mutterkonzern habe die Erwartungen im zweiten Quartal klar übertroffen, schrieb Analyst Mark Mahaney in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Fundamental gesehen sei das Ergebnis zwar schwach aber stabilisiert./tih/he