NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Alphabet A-Aktie auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 1800 US-Dollar belassen. Die Werbungspreise beim Videoportal Youtube des Internetkonzerns hätten sich von ihrem Tiefpunkt um rund ein Drittel erholt, schrieb Analyst Brent Thill in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Zudem dürften vor allem die Fernsehsender vor der anstehenden US-Präsidentschaftswahl viel Geld für Werbung ausgeben. Im kommerziellen Bereich sehe die Entwicklung beim Online-Netzwerk Facebook indes noch besser aus./gl/ajx