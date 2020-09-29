|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Alphabet C (ex Google)
|Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.
|Kursziel:
$ 1.800,00
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
$ 1.464,52
|Abst. Kursziel*:
22,91%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 1.469,60
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
22,48%
|
Analyst Name:
Brent Thill
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
$ 1.885,00
|29.09.20
|Alphabet C (ex Google) buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|25.08.20
|Alphabet C (ex Google) buy
|UBS AG
|18.03.20
|Alphabet C (ex Google) overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.02.20
|Alphabet C (ex Google) kaufen
|DZ BANK
|04.02.20
|Alphabet C (ex Google) buy
|UBS AG
