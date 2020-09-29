finanzen.net
+++ Jetzt neu: Vermögenswirksame Leistungen mit ETFs, kostenlose Altersvorsorge vom Chef +++-w-

Alphabet C (ex Google) Aktie WKN: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079

1.264,20EUR
+1,20EUR
+0,10%
14:53:48
XETRA
1.469,60USD
+0,27USD
+0,02%
02:00:00
NAS
Diese Aktie kaufen
Werbung
mehr Daten anzeigen
29.09.2020 13:46

Alphabet C (ex Google) buy (Jefferies & Company Inc.)

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Alphabet A-Aktie auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 1800 US-Dollar belassen. Die Werbungspreise beim Videoportal Youtube des Internetkonzerns hätten sich von ihrem Tiefpunkt um rund ein Drittel erholt, schrieb Analyst Brent Thill in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Zudem dürften vor allem die Fernsehsender vor der anstehenden US-Präsidentschaftswahl viel Geld für Werbung ausgeben. Im kommerziellen Bereich sehe die Entwicklung beim Online-Netzwerk Facebook indes noch besser aus./gl/ajx

Werbung

Passende Produkte der Société Générale

Name WKN Hebel Kurs
Best Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Alphabet C
Long
 SB07BL 4,98
2,56
Best Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Alphabet C
Long
 SB07A7 9,96
1,29
Nur 2,50 € pro Trade* für alle Produkte der Société Générale.
Jetzt günstig traden!
Den Basisprospekt sowie die endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie hier: SB07BL, SB07A7. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise** zu dieser Werbung.
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 28.09.2020 / 20:53 / ET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 28.09.2020 / 20:53 / ET


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Alphabet C (ex Google) buy

Unternehmen:
Alphabet C (ex Google)		 Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.		 Kursziel:
$ 1.800,00
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
$ 1.464,52		 Abst. Kursziel*:
22,91%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
$ 1.469,60		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
22,48%
Analyst Name:
Brent Thill 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
$ 1.885,00
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Alphabet C (ex Google)

29.09.20 Alphabet C (ex Google) buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
25.08.20 Alphabet C (ex Google) buy UBS AG
18.03.20 Alphabet C (ex Google) overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
04.02.20 Alphabet C (ex Google) kaufen DZ BANK
04.02.20 Alphabet C (ex Google) buy UBS AG
mehr Analysen

Analysensuche

GO
Werbung

Kursziele Alphabet C (ex Google) Aktie

+28,27%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +28,27%
Ø Kursziel: 1.885,00
Anzahl:
Buy: 2
Hold: 0
Sell: 0
1800
1820
1840
1860
1880
1900
1920
1940
1960
UBS AG
1.970,00 $
Jefferies & Company Inc.
1.800,00 $
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +28,27%
Ø Kursziel: 1.885,00
alle Alphabet C (ex Google) Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

13:50 Uhr Beiersdorf Neutral
13:47 Uhr Henkel vz. Neutral
13:45 Uhr Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
13:43 Uhr Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA overweight
13:21 Uhr thyssenkrupp Reduce
13:21 Uhr Klöckner Reduce
13:03 Uhr ArcelorMittal buy
13:01 Uhr FinLab Kaufen
12:15 Uhr Hennes Mauritz (H M, H&M) Neutral
12:02 Uhr STMicroelectronics buy
11:38 Uhr Rolls-Royce buy
11:37 Uhr TOTAL buy
11:35 Uhr Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting) Conviction Buy List
11:35 Uhr STMicroelectronics Sell
11:34 Uhr Hennes Mauritz (H M, H&M) Sell
11:10 Uhr Bayer overweight
11:09 Uhr DIC Asset buy
11:04 Uhr Hennes Mauritz (H M, H&M) Hold
11:04 Uhr TOTAL Neutral
11:02 Uhr Deutsche Bank Underperform
10:40 Uhr Hennes Mauritz (H M, H&M) Sector Perform
10:38 Uhr STMicroelectronics overweight
10:37 Uhr LOréal overweight
10:33 Uhr Bayer buy
08:53 Uhr Zalando buy
08:51 Uhr Fielmann Hold
08:49 Uhr Bayer Hold
08:40 Uhr Grand City Properties buy
07:57 Uhr Boeing Conviction Buy List
07:46 Uhr Siemens overweight
07:23 Uhr Kering Outperform
07:15 Uhr Airbus buy
07:00 Uhr Bayer Neutral
06:56 Uhr Bayer buy
06:42 Uhr Deutsche Telekom Conviction Buy List
06:42 Uhr Covestro Neutral
30.09.20 Boeing Neutral
30.09.20 wallstreet:online kaufen
30.09.20 Tesla Neutral
30.09.20 MorphoSys Neutral
30.09.20 Symrise Underweight
30.09.20 Covestro Conviction Buy List
30.09.20 Fielmann add
30.09.20 Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) Outperform
30.09.20 Alstom buy
30.09.20 Covestro Sell
30.09.20 Schaeffler Underweight
30.09.20 HELLA Equal-Weight
30.09.20 Koenig Bauer Hold
30.09.20 HELLA Reduce

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q3 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q3 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q3 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Wo sehen Sie den DAX Ende 2020?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen