Alstom Aktie WKN: A0F7BK / ISIN: FR0010220475

42,05EUR
+0,57EUR
+1,37%
10:02:15
XQTX
03.07.2020 08:21

Alstom buy (Goldman Sachs Group Inc.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Alstom nach einer Telefonkonferenz auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 47 Euro belassen. Das Management des Industriekonzerns beurteile die Aussichten für das Zuggeschäft nach wie vor zuversichtlich, schrieb Analystin Daniela Costa in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Die kurzfristigen Belastungen aus der Corona-Krise sollten keine mittelfristigen Auswirkungen haben./edh/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 03.07.2020 / 03:14 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Alstom buy

Unternehmen:
Alstom S.A.		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
47,00 €
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
41,52 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
13,20%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
42,00 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
11,90%
Analyst Name:
Daniela Costa 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
44,39 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Alstom S.A.

08:21 Uhr Alstom buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
02.07.20 Alstom Hold Deutsche Bank AG
30.06.20 Alstom Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
15.06.20 Alstom Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
28.05.20 Alstom buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Kursziele Alstom Aktie

+5,68%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +5,68%
Ø Kursziel: 44,39
Anzahl:
Buy: 4
Hold: 3
Sell: 0
38
40
42
44
46
48
Jefferies & Company Inc.
45,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
43 €
Morgan Stanley
49 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
38,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
41,00 €
UBS AG
48,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
47,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +5,68%
Ø Kursziel: 44,39
alle Alstom S.A. Kursziele

