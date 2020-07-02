|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (groß)
|News
|Bilanz/GuV
|Dividende/HV
|Zertifikate
|Depot
|Times + Sales
|Chart-Analyse
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Termine
|Optionsscheine
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Chartvergleich
|Kursziele
|Vergleich
|Profil
|Knock-Outs
|Kaufen
|Orderbuch
|Realtime Stuttgart
|Fundamentalanalyse
|Rating
|Insidertrades
|Fonds
|Senden
|Historisch
|Realtime Push
|MyNews
|Ausblick
|Anleihen
|im Forum
|Unternehmen:
Alstom S.A.
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
47,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
41,52 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
13,20%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
42,00 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
11,90%
|
Analyst Name:
Daniela Costa
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
44,39 €
|08:21 Uhr
|Alstom buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|02.07.20
|Alstom Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|30.06.20
|Alstom Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.06.20
|Alstom Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.05.20
|Alstom buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08:21 Uhr
|Alstom buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|02.07.20
|Alstom Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|30.06.20
|Alstom Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.06.20
|Alstom Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.05.20
|Alstom buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08:21 Uhr
|Alstom buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|28.05.20
|Alstom buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13.05.20
|Alstom buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13.05.20
|Alstom overweight
|Morgan Stanley
|13.05.20
|Alstom buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|29.11.16
|Alstom Underperform
|BNP PARIBAS
|12.02.16
|Alstom Underweight
|Morgan Stanley
|13.01.16
|Alstom Underweight
|Morgan Stanley
|04.03.14
|Alstom Underweight
|HSBC
|19.02.14
|Alstom verkaufen
|Nomura
|02.07.20
|Alstom Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|30.06.20
|Alstom Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.06.20
|Alstom Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.05.20
|Alstom Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14.05.20
|Alstom Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|09:01 Uhr
|Delivery Hero buy
|09:00 Uhr
|Delivery Hero buy
|08:06 Uhr
|GEA overweight
|08:03 Uhr
|Schneider Electric Hold
|07:58 Uhr
|Microsoft verkaufen
|07:56 Uhr
|JENOPTIK add
|07:54 Uhr
|EssilorLuxottica neutral
|07:53 Uhr
|Morgan Stanley Outperform
|07:53 Uhr
|Goldman Sachs Sector Perform
|07:52 Uhr
|Citigroup Outperform
|07:43 Uhr
|BAT Outperform
|07:39 Uhr
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales overweight
|07:38 Uhr
|Renault overweight
|07:35 Uhr
|Worldline SA overweight
|07:34 Uhr
|Alstom buy
|02.07.20
|adidas buy
|02.07.20
|VINCI buy
|02.07.20
|KION GROUP Neutral
|02.07.20
|HeidelbergCement Neutral
|02.07.20
|LANXESS Halten
|02.07.20
|Software Halten
|02.07.20
|BASF buy
|02.07.20
|Deutsche Post kaufen
|02.07.20
|GEA Underweight
|02.07.20
|ProSiebenSat.1 Media Halten
|02.07.20
|Deutsche Post overweight
|02.07.20
|Siemens Healthineers Outperform
|02.07.20
|A.P. Moeller - Maersk A-S (B) Underweight
|02.07.20
|ArcelorMittal buy
|02.07.20
|E.ON Neutral
|02.07.20
|DWS Group overweight
|02.07.20
|Rio Tinto Neutral
|02.07.20
|Alstom Hold
|02.07.20
|Akzo Nobel buy
|02.07.20
|K+S Hold
|02.07.20
|BASF market-perform
|02.07.20
|Evonik Outperform
|02.07.20
|Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA Neutral
|02.07.20
|United Internet buy
|02.07.20
|ING Group buy
|02.07.20
|Rio Tinto buy
|02.07.20
|Symrise buy
|02.07.20
|flatex buy
|02.07.20
|Bayer Hold
|02.07.20
|LafargeHolcim kaufen
|02.07.20
|Airbus Outperform
|02.07.20
|Varta Sell
|02.07.20
|CRH Outperform
|02.07.20
|GRENKE buy
|02.07.20
|Corestate Capital buy
|DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juni 2020 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juni 2020 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juni 2020 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Online Brokerage über finanzen.net
ETF-Sparplan