|Unternehmen:
Alstom S.A.
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
54,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
49,30 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
9,53%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
49,21 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
9,73%
|
Analyst Name:
Daniela Costa
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
48,08 €
