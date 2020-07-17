Aktie in diesem Artikel Alstom S.A. 49,21 EUR

Analysen Kaufen Verkaufen NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Alstom von 47 auf 54 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Es habe sie überrascht, wie robust sich die Aufträge und die Umsätze im abgelaufenen Quartal entwickelt hätten, obwohl bei dem französischen Zughersteller die operativen Tätigkeiten virusbedingt für acht Wochen teilweise zum Erliegen gekommen seien, schrieb Analystin Daniela Costa in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Costa erhöhte ihre operativen Gewinnschätzungen./la/he

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 17.07.2020 / 05:22 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegebenHinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.