Alstom Aktie WKN: A0F7BK / ISIN: FR0010220475

49,21EUR
+0,24EUR
+0,49%
17.07.2020
STU
49,30EUR
+0,11EUR
+0,22%
17.07.2020
GVIE
17.07.2020 21:01

Alstom buy (Goldman Sachs Group Inc.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Alstom von 47 auf 54 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Es habe sie überrascht, wie robust sich die Aufträge und die Umsätze im abgelaufenen Quartal entwickelt hätten, obwohl bei dem französischen Zughersteller die operativen Tätigkeiten virusbedingt für acht Wochen teilweise zum Erliegen gekommen seien, schrieb Analystin Daniela Costa in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Costa erhöhte ihre operativen Gewinnschätzungen./la/he

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 17.07.2020 / 05:22 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Alstom buy

Unternehmen:
Alstom S.A.		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
54,00 €
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
49,30 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
9,53%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
49,21 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
9,73%
Analyst Name:
Daniela Costa 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
48,08 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Alstom S.A.

17.07.20 Alstom buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
17.07.20 Alstom buy UBS AG
13.07.20 Alstom buy UBS AG
09.07.20 Alstom Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
09.07.20 Alstom Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Kursziele Alstom Aktie

-2,29%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -2,29%
Ø Kursziel: 48,08
Anzahl:
Buy: 4
Hold: 3
Sell: 0
40
42
44
46
48
50
52
54
Jefferies & Company Inc.
45,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
43 €
Deutsche Bank AG
41,00 €
Morgan Stanley
51,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
54,00 €
UBS AG
55,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -2,29%
Ø Kursziel: 48,08
