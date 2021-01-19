NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat Alstom von "Hold" auf "Buy" hochgestuft und das Kursziel von 45 auf 55 Euro angehoben. Der Zughersteller sei eine der günstigsten Möglichkeiten in der europäischen Industrie, um auf den Trend Nachhaltigkeit (ESG) zu setzen, schrieb Analyst Simon Toennessen in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Die Aktie werde von langfristigen Branchentrends und einem starken Potenzial zur Selbsthilfe unterstützt. Die übernommene Zugsparte von Bombardier erhöhe zudem die Möglichkeiten von Alstom in Nischenmärkte und sollte dem Unternehmen den Weg zurück zum früheren, hohen Profitabilitätsniveau ebnen./gl/zb