Alstom Aktie WKN: A0F7BK / ISIN: FR0010220475

47,88EUR
+2,14EUR
+4,68%
19.01.2021
FSE
48,48EUR
+2,76EUR
+6,04%
19.01.2021
GVIE
20.01.2021 08:01

Alstom buy (Jefferies & Company Inc.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat Alstom von "Hold" auf "Buy" hochgestuft und das Kursziel von 45 auf 55 Euro angehoben. Der Zughersteller sei eine der günstigsten Möglichkeiten in der europäischen Industrie, um auf den Trend Nachhaltigkeit (ESG) zu setzen, schrieb Analyst Simon Toennessen in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Die Aktie werde von langfristigen Branchentrends und einem starken Potenzial zur Selbsthilfe unterstützt. Die übernommene Zugsparte von Bombardier erhöhe zudem die Möglichkeiten von Alstom in Nischenmärkte und sollte dem Unternehmen den Weg zurück zum früheren, hohen Profitabilitätsniveau ebnen./gl/zb

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 19.01.2021 / 17:03 / ET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 19.01.2021 / 19:06 / ET


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Alstom buy

Unternehmen:
Alstom S.A.		 Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.		 Kursziel:
55,00 €
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
48,48 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
13,45%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
47,88 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
14,87%
Analyst Name:
Simon Toennessen 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
52,25 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

