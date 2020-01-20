NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Aktie des Zugherstellers Alstom nach Zahlen zum dritten Geschäftsquartal auf der "Conviction Buy List" mit einem Kursziel von 49 Euro belassen. Umsatz und Aufträge seien solide, schrieb Analystin Daniela Costa in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Auch der freie Barmittelfluss sollte sich künftig wieder deutlich verbessern, glaubt sie./ajx/mis



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 23.01.2020 / 04:07 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.