23.01.2020 09:51

Alstom Conviction Buy List (Goldman Sachs Group Inc.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Aktie des Zugherstellers Alstom nach Zahlen zum dritten Geschäftsquartal auf der "Conviction Buy List" mit einem Kursziel von 49 Euro belassen. Umsatz und Aufträge seien solide, schrieb Analystin Daniela Costa in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Auch der freie Barmittelfluss sollte sich künftig wieder deutlich verbessern, glaubt sie./ajx/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 23.01.2020 / 04:07 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Alstom Conviction Buy List

Unternehmen:
Alstom S.A.		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
49,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Conviction Buy List		 Kurs*:
46,03 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
6,44%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
46,01 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
6,50%
Analyst Name:
Daniela Costa 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
44,43 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Alstom S.A.

09:51 Uhr Alstom Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
20.01.20 Alstom Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
20.01.20 Alstom Hold Deutsche Bank AG
17.01.20 Alstom overweight Morgan Stanley
16.01.20 Alstom overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Alstom S.A.

Kursziele Alstom Aktie

-3,44%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -3,44%
Ø Kursziel: 44,43
Anzahl:
Buy: 4
Hold: 3
Sell: 0
36
38
40
42
44
46
48
Credit Suisse Group
37,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
41,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
43,00 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
47,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
49,00 €
Morgan Stanley
49,00 €
UBS AG
45,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -3,44%
Ø Kursziel: 44,43
alle Alstom S.A. Kursziele

