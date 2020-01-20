|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Alstom S.A.
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
49,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Conviction Buy List
|Kurs*:
46,03 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
6,44%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
46,01 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
6,50%
|
Analyst Name:
Daniela Costa
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
44,43 €
|Alstom Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|17.01.20
|Alstom overweight
|Morgan Stanley
|16.01.20
|Alstom overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
