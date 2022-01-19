  • Suche
Investments fürs neue Jahr gesucht? Informieren Sie sich jetzt über interessante Anlagemöglichkeiten in 2022!-w-

Alstom Aktie

33,07EUR
-0,74EUR
-2,19%
14:25:20
STU
31,74EUR
-1,66EUR
-4,96%
11:07:06
CHX

WKN: A0F7BK / ISIN: FR0010220475

20.01.2022 14:16

Alstom Neutral (Goldman Sachs Group Inc.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Alstom nach Zahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 33 Euro belassen. Auftragsseitig habe der Zughersteller im dritten Geschäftsquartal zwar über den Erwartungen abgeschnitten, doch sei der Umsatz schwächer ausgefallen als gedacht, schrieb Analystin Daniela Costa in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Da die Aufträge dem Servicesegment zuzuordnen seien, in dem es üblicherweise keine Vorauszahlungen gebe, wackelten damit die Markterwartungen an den freien Barmittelfluss im zweiten Halbjahr./tav/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 20.01.2022 / 07:09 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Alstom Neutral

Unternehmen:
Alstom S.A.		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
33,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
33,69 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-2,05%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
33,07 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-0,21%
Analyst Name:
Daniela Costa 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
41,25 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Alstom S.A.

14:16 Uhr Alstom Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
11:16 Uhr Alstom Buy UBS AG
11:11 Uhr Alstom Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
19.01.22 Alstom Buy UBS AG
19.01.22 Alstom Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Alstom S.A.

Kursziele Alstom Aktie

+24,74%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +24,74%
Ø Kursziel: 41,25
Anzahl:
Buy: 5
Hold: 2
Sell: 0
30
32
34
36
38
40
42
44
46
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
33,00 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
46,00 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
47,00 €
UBS AG
47,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
32 €
Deutsche Bank AG
43,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +24,74%
Ø Kursziel: 41,25
alle Alstom S.A. Kursziele

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 2 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 2 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 2 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

