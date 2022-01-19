Aktie in diesem Artikel Alstom S.A. 33,07 EUR

Analysen Hier für 0 € handeln NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Alstom nach Zahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 33 Euro belassen. Auftragsseitig habe der Zughersteller im dritten Geschäftsquartal zwar über den Erwartungen abgeschnitten, doch sei der Umsatz schwächer ausgefallen als gedacht, schrieb Analystin Daniela Costa in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Da die Aufträge dem Servicesegment zuzuordnen seien, in dem es üblicherweise keine Vorauszahlungen gebe, wackelten damit die Markterwartungen an den freien Barmittelfluss im zweiten Halbjahr./tav/ajx

