|Unternehmen:
Alstom S.A.
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
33,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
33,69 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-2,05%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
33,07 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-0,21%
|
Analyst Name:
Daniela Costa
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
41,25 €
|14:16 Uhr
|Alstom Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11:16 Uhr
|Alstom Buy
|UBS AG
|11:11 Uhr
|Alstom Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.01.22
|Alstom Buy
|UBS AG
|19.01.22
|Alstom Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14:16 Uhr
|Alstom Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11:16 Uhr
|Alstom Buy
|UBS AG
|11:11 Uhr
|Alstom Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.01.22
|Alstom Buy
|UBS AG
|19.01.22
|Alstom Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11:16 Uhr
|Alstom Buy
|UBS AG
|11:11 Uhr
|Alstom Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.01.22
|Alstom Buy
|UBS AG
|06.01.22
|Alstom Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.12.21
|Alstom Buy
|UBS AG
|29.11.16
|Alstom Underperform
|BNP PARIBAS
|12.02.16
|Alstom Underweight
|Morgan Stanley
|13.01.16
|Alstom Underweight
|Morgan Stanley
|04.03.14
|Alstom Underweight
|HSBC
|19.02.14
|Alstom verkaufen
|Nomura
|13:44 Uhr
|ASML NV Hold
|13:33 Uhr
|BNP Paribas Hold
|13:33 Uhr
|AstraZeneca Buy
|13:33 Uhr
|Siemens Energy Kaufen
|13:32 Uhr
|Sixt Buy
|13:30 Uhr
|Alstom Neutral
|13:13 Uhr
|Hapag-Lloyd Equal-weight
|13:11 Uhr
|Deutsche Post Overweight
|13:05 Uhr
|Symrise Hold
|13:00 Uhr
|Reckitt Benckiser Buy
|13:00 Uhr
|Nestlé Buy
|12:59 Uhr
|Tate Lyle Buy
|12:59 Uhr
|Henkel vz. Hold
|12:59 Uhr
|Givaudan Buy
|12:57 Uhr
|LOréal Hold
|12:57 Uhr
|Unilever Hold
|12:57 Uhr
|Danone Sell
|12:53 Uhr
|Beiersdorf Buy
|12:38 Uhr
|ASML NV Overweight
|12:19 Uhr
|Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Overweight
|12:14 Uhr
|Swiss Re Overweight
|12:07 Uhr
|Hannover Rück Underweight
|11:46 Uhr
|SAF-HOLLAND Buy
|11:44 Uhr
|Hypoport Sell
|11:43 Uhr
|Richemont Neutral
|11:42 Uhr
|Dürr Buy
|11:42 Uhr
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|11:38 Uhr
|Richemont Buy
|11:35 Uhr
|ASML NV Neutral
|11:34 Uhr
|Santander Neutral
|11:31 Uhr
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Outperform
|11:28 Uhr
|Unilever Sell
|11:27 Uhr
|PUMA Buy
|11:18 Uhr
|HelloFresh Outperform
|11:16 Uhr
|PUMA Buy
|11:15 Uhr
|Zur Rose Buy
|10:59 Uhr
|Aurubis (ex Norddeutsche Affinerie) Hold
|10:58 Uhr
|SUSE Buy
|10:51 Uhr
|PUMA Buy
|10:44 Uhr
|PUMA Outperform
|10:27 Uhr
|Alstom Buy
|10:22 Uhr
|Alstom Overweight
|10:13 Uhr
|SUSE Neutral
|10:08 Uhr
|Software Neutral
|10:06 Uhr
|SAP Neutral
|09:49 Uhr
|Unilever Underweight
|09:46 Uhr
|Philips Outperform
|09:44 Uhr
|Valneva Buy
|09:35 Uhr
|Novartis Underweight
|09:34 Uhr
|Henkel vz. Neutral
