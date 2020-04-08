finanzen.net

29.04.2020 10:31

Alstom Neutral (JP Morgan Chase & Co.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Alstom auf "Neutral" belassen. Mit der durch die Corona-Pandemie bedingten Rezession würden die Karten neu gemischt, schrieb Analyst Andreas Willi in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Branchenstudie um europäischen Investitionsgütersektor. Hatten zuvor für eine längere Periode der Luftfahrt- und Nicht-Wohnimmobilien-Bausektor die Nase vorn, dürfte die aktuelle Lage nun stärker den Industriesektor und Investititionen in Produktionsgüter begünstigen. Sein Votum für Alstom hatte Willi vor diesem Hintergrund erst kürzlich gesenkt./tav/mis


Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 29.04.2020 / 00:31 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 29.04.2020 / 00:48 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Alstom Neutral

Unternehmen:
Alstom S.A.		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
-
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
38,05 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
37,75 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Andreas Willi 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
46,30 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse


