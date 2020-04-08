|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Alstom S.A.
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
-
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
38,05 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
37,75 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Andreas Willi
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
46,30 €
|10:31 Uhr
|Alstom Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.04.20
|Alstom Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.04.20
|Alstom overweight
|Morgan Stanley
|03.04.20
|Alstom buy
|UBS AG
|31.03.20
|Alstom buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
