NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Alstom auf "Neutral" belassen. Mit der durch die Corona-Pandemie bedingten Rezession würden die Karten neu gemischt, schrieb Analyst Andreas Willi in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Branchenstudie um europäischen Investitionsgütersektor. Hatten zuvor für eine längere Periode der Luftfahrt- und Nicht-Wohnimmobilien-Bausektor die Nase vorn, dürfte die aktuelle Lage nun stärker den Industriesektor und Investititionen in Produktionsgüter begünstigen. Sein Votum für Alstom hatte Willi vor diesem Hintergrund erst kürzlich gesenkt./tav/mis





Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 29.04.2020 / 00:31 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 29.04.2020 / 00:48 / BST



