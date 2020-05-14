finanzen.net

Alstom Aktie WKN: A0F7BK / ISIN: FR0010220475

15.05.2020 09:26

Alstom Neutral (JP Morgan Chase & Co.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Alstom von 41 auf 38 Euro gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Analyst Akash Gupta kürzte in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie seine Schätzungen für den französischen Zugkonzern. Er bleibe angesichts der bisher bereits überdurchschnittlichen Kursentwicklung vorsichtig. Die Gespräche um weitere wirtschaftliche Stimuli sollten eher die Stimmung am Markt beschwichtigen und weniger beim Konzern für steigende Gewinne sorgen./tav/la

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 14.05.2020 / 19:29 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 15.05.2020 / 00:15 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Alstom Neutral

Unternehmen:
Alstom S.A.		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
38,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
38,34 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-0,89%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Akash Gupta 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
-
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Alstom S.A.

14.05.20 Alstom Hold Deutsche Bank AG
13.05.20 Alstom buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
13.05.20 Alstom overweight Morgan Stanley
13.05.20 Alstom buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
13.05.20 Alstom buy Kepler Cheuvreux
mehr Alstom S.A. News
Kursziele Alstom Aktie

-Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -
Ø Kursziel: 44,96
Anzahl:
Buy: 4
Hold: 3
Sell: 0
41
42
43
44
45
46
47
48
49
Jefferies & Company Inc.
45,00 €
Morgan Stanley
49 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
41,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
48,00 €
UBS AG
48,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
43 €
Deutsche Bank AG
41,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -
Ø Kursziel: 44,96
