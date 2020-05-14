NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Alstom von 41 auf 38 Euro gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Analyst Akash Gupta kürzte in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie seine Schätzungen für den französischen Zugkonzern. Er bleibe angesichts der bisher bereits überdurchschnittlichen Kursentwicklung vorsichtig. Die Gespräche um weitere wirtschaftliche Stimuli sollten eher die Stimmung am Markt beschwichtigen und weniger beim Konzern für steigende Gewinne sorgen./tav/la



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 14.05.2020 / 19:29 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 15.05.2020 / 00:15 / BST



