finanzen.net

Alstom Aktie WKN: A0F7BK / ISIN: FR0010220475

42,44EUR
+0,07EUR
+0,17%
07.07.2020
STU
42,55EUR
-0,59EUR
-1,37%
07.07.2020
GVIE
Diese Aktie kaufen
Werbung
mehr Daten anzeigen
07.07.2020 19:36

Alstom Neutral (JP Morgan Chase & Co.)

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Alstom vor Zahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 38 Euro belassen. Nachdem der Zughersteller einen schwachen Jahresstart signalisiert habe, seien die Konsensschätzungen für das erste Geschäftsquartal entsprechend niedrig, schrieb Analyst Akash Gupta in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Seine Prognose für den Auftragseingang liege 14 Prozent unter der durchschnittlichen Markterwartung./edh/ck

Werbung
SocGenBanner
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 07.07.2020 / 16:14 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 07.07.2020 / 16:16 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Alstom Neutral

Unternehmen:
Alstom S.A.		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
38,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
42,55 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-10,69%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
42,44 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-10,46%
Analyst Name:
Akash Gupta 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
44,39 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Alstom S.A.

07.07.20 Alstom Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
07.07.20 Alstom buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
03.07.20 Alstom buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
02.07.20 Alstom Hold Deutsche Bank AG
30.06.20 Alstom Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen

Analysensuche

GO
Werbung

Kursziele Alstom Aktie

+4,58%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +4,58%
Ø Kursziel: 44,39
Anzahl:
Buy: 4
Hold: 3
Sell: 0
38
40
42
44
46
48
Jefferies & Company Inc.
45,00 €
UBS AG
48,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
43 €
Morgan Stanley
49 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
47,00 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
38,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
41,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +4,58%
Ø Kursziel: 44,39
alle Alstom S.A. Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

07.07.20 Deutsche Börse overweight
07.07.20 UBS overweight
07.07.20 Deutsche Post Neutral
07.07.20 Deutsche Post market-perform
07.07.20 Delivery Hero buy
07.07.20 Alstom Neutral
07.07.20 Merck Neutral
07.07.20 Telefonica Neutral
07.07.20 Volkswagen (VW) vz. Outperform
07.07.20 Bayer buy
07.07.20 Continental Sector Perform
07.07.20 Unilever buy
07.07.20 Kering Conviction Buy List
07.07.20 Evonik Conviction Buy List
07.07.20 Fraport Sell
07.07.20 Bayer kaufen
07.07.20 BP Conviction Buy List
07.07.20 Credit Suisse (CS) buy
07.07.20 Volvo (B) Conviction Buy List
07.07.20 Diageo buy
07.07.20 Roche Conviction Buy List
07.07.20 RELX buy
07.07.20 LafargeHolcim buy
07.07.20 Bayer overweight
07.07.20 Facebook buy
07.07.20 PUMA buy
07.07.20 Fresenius Medical Care Conviction Buy List
07.07.20 PUMA Hold
07.07.20 Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
07.07.20 Air Liquide buy
07.07.20 Crédit Agricole buy
07.07.20 Credit Suisse (CS) neutral
07.07.20 Deutsche Bank Underperform
07.07.20 LANXESS buy
07.07.20 BNP Paribas Outperform
07.07.20 Fresenius Medical Care Hold
07.07.20 Kering Outperform
07.07.20 Uber Outperform
07.07.20 HELLA buy
07.07.20 Volkswagen (VW) vz. buy
07.07.20 Commerzbank Verkaufen
07.07.20 DIC Asset buy
07.07.20 Alstom buy
07.07.20 Renault buy
07.07.20 UBS Outperform
07.07.20 PUMA Outperform
07.07.20 S&T buy
07.07.20 Covestro buy
07.07.20 Saint-Gobain buy
07.07.20 Vestas Wind Systems A-S buy

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 27 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 27 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 27 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Deutschland debattiert über ein Ende der coronabedingten Maskenpflicht im Handel. Wie ist Ihre Meinung dazu?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Presse mehr anzeigen