|Unternehmen:
Alstom S.A.
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
38,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
42,55 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-10,69%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
42,44 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-10,46%
|
Analyst Name:
Akash Gupta
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
44,39 €
|07.07.20
|Alstom Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.07.20
|Alstom buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|03.07.20
|Alstom buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|02.07.20
|Alstom Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|30.06.20
|Alstom Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.07.20
|Alstom buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|03.07.20
|Alstom buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|28.05.20
|Alstom buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13.05.20
|Alstom buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13.05.20
|Alstom overweight
|Morgan Stanley
|29.11.16
|Alstom Underperform
|BNP PARIBAS
|12.02.16
|Alstom Underweight
|Morgan Stanley
|13.01.16
|Alstom Underweight
|Morgan Stanley
|04.03.14
|Alstom Underweight
|HSBC
|19.02.14
|Alstom verkaufen
|Nomura
