NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Alstom vor Zahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 38 Euro belassen. Nachdem der Zughersteller einen schwachen Jahresstart signalisiert habe, seien die Konsensschätzungen für das erste Geschäftsquartal entsprechend niedrig, schrieb Analyst Akash Gupta in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Seine Prognose für den Auftragseingang liege 14 Prozent unter der durchschnittlichen Markterwartung./edh/ck