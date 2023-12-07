DAX 16.629 -0,2%ESt50 4.474 -0,2%MSCI World 3.037 +0,6%Dow 36.117 +0,2%Nas 14.340 +1,4%Bitcoin 40.103 +0,0%Euro 1,0774 -0,2%Öl 75,56 +1,3%Gold 2.030 +0,1%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
TUI TUAG50 Bayer BAY001 BASF BASF11 Commerzbank CBK100 Lufthansa 823212 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Tesla A1CX3T Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Allianz 840400 Amazon 906866 NVIDIA 918422 Deutsche Bank 514000 BAT 916018 Plug Power A1JA81
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Vor US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: DAX etwas höher erwartet -- Asiens Börsen uneins -- HENSOLDT-Kapitalerhöhung bringt 240 Millionen Euro -- Airbus: Milliardenauftrag von Cathay -- Siemens Energy im Fokus
Top News
Airbus-Aktie auf Rekordkurs: Airbus erhält Milliardenauftrag für Frachtmaschinen von Cathay Pacific - Deutsche Bank optismistisch
Deutsche HVPI-Inflation sinkt im November auf 2,3 Prozent
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil

Alstom Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
11,22 EUR -0,39 EUR -3,32 %
STU
11,56 EUR +0,37 EUR +3,31 %
GVIE
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos zu Top-Konditionen beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN UND GRATIS-AKTIE BEKOMMEN
Du hast schon ein Konto? Hier verknüpfen
Marktkap. 4,46 Mrd. EUR

WKN A0F7BK

ISIN FR0010220475

Symbol AOMFF

JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Alstom Neutral

08:21 Uhr
Alstom Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Alstom S.A.
11,22 EUR -0,39 EUR -3,32%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat Alstom von "Overweight" auf "Neutral" abgestuft und das Kursziel von 18,00 auf 14,40 Euro gesenkt. Die Wertschöpfung beim Zugbauer ziehe sich hin, schrieb Analyst Akash Gupta in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Im Investitionsgüterbereich favorisieren die JPMorgan-Experten 2024 Andritz, Ashtead, Melrose, Prysmian, Schneider und Smiths./ag/tav

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.12.2023 / 17:42 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 08.12.2023 / 00:15 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: sergign / Shutterstock.com

Werbung

Zusammenfassung: Alstom Neutral

Unternehmen:
Alstom S.A.		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
14,40 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
11,24 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
28,06%
Rating vorher:
Overweight		 Kurs aktuell:
11,22 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
28,34%
Analyst Name:
Akash Gupta 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
21,32 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Alstom S.A.

17.11.23 Alstom Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
17.11.23 Alstom Hold Deutsche Bank AG
17.11.23 Alstom Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
15.11.23 Alstom Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
15.11.23 Alstom Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Alstom S.A.