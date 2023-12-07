Alstom Aktie
WKN A0F7BK
ISIN FR0010220475
Symbol AOMFF
Alstom Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat Alstom von "Overweight" auf "Neutral" abgestuft und das Kursziel von 18,00 auf 14,40 Euro gesenkt. Die Wertschöpfung beim Zugbauer ziehe sich hin, schrieb Analyst Akash Gupta in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Im Investitionsgüterbereich favorisieren die JPMorgan-Experten 2024 Andritz, Ashtead, Melrose, Prysmian, Schneider und Smiths./ag/tav
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.12.2023 / 17:42 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 08.12.2023 / 00:15 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: sergign / Shutterstock.com
|Unternehmen:
Alstom S.A.
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
14,40 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
11,24 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
28,06%
|Rating vorher:
Overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
11,22 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
28,34%
|
Analyst Name:
Akash Gupta
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
21,32 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
