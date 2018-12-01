finanzen.net

Alstom Aktie WKN: A0F7BK / ISIN: FR0010220475

37,32EUR
-0,55EUR
-1,45%
18:16:06
FSE
37,34EUR
-0,40EUR
-1,06%
17:45:07
GVIE
KAUFEN
VERKAUFEN
mehr Daten anzeigen
18.07.2019 17:56
Bewerten
(0)

Alstom overweight (JP Morgan Chase & Co.)

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat Alstom auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 44 Euro belassen. Auftragseingang und Umsatz des Zugherstellers im ersten Geschäftsquartal hätten seine Erwartungen weitgehend erfüllt, schrieb Analyst Akash Gupta in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Dank des hohen Auftragsbestands biete Alstom eine Wachstumsstory./gl/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 18.07.2019 / 13:15 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 18.07.2019 / 13:28 / BST


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Alstom overweight

Unternehmen:
Alstom S.A.		Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		Kursziel:
44,00 EUR
Rating jetzt:
overweight		Kurs*:
37,34 EUR		Abst. Kursziel*:
+17,84%
Rating vorher:
overweight		Kurs aktuell:
37,34 EUR		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+17,84%
Analyst Name:
Akash Gupta		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
44,16 EUR
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Alstom S.A.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
17:56 UhrAlstom overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
09.07.2019Alstom overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
05.07.2019Alstom HoldDeutsche Bank AG
04.07.2019Alstom buyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
01.07.2019Alstom overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
17:56 UhrAlstom overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
09.07.2019Alstom overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
04.07.2019Alstom buyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
01.07.2019Alstom overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
25.06.2019Alstom buyUBS AG
05.07.2019Alstom HoldDeutsche Bank AG
25.06.2019Alstom HoldDeutsche Bank AG
21.05.2019Alstom HoldDeutsche Bank AG
10.05.2019Alstom HoldDeutsche Bank AG
24.04.2019Alstom HoldDeutsche Bank AG
29.11.2016Alstom UnderperformBNP PARIBAS
12.02.2016Alstom UnderweightMorgan Stanley
13.01.2016Alstom UnderweightMorgan Stanley
04.03.2014Alstom UnderweightHSBC
19.02.2014Alstom verkaufenNomura

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Alstom S.A. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Alstom S.A.

  • Relevant
    1
  • Alle
    2
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Verschnaufpause
Auftragseingang bei Alstom bricht ein - Aktie in Rot
Der Zughersteller Alstom hat im ersten Geschäftsquartal deutlich weniger Aufträge erhalten als im Vorjahr.
30.06.19
Analysten prognostizieren für Alstom-Aktie steigende Kurse (finanzen.net)
24.06.19
Alstom will mit "grüner" Technologie wachsen (Reuters)
24.06.19
Industriekonzern: Alstom setzt sich nach gescheiterter Fusion neue Ziele (Handelsblatt)
05.06.19
Althusmann wirbt bei Zughersteller Alstom für Standort Salzgitter (dpa-afx)
31.05.19
So schätzen Analysten die Alstom-Aktie ein (finanzen.net)
21.05.19
ROUNDUP: Per Brennstoffzelle durch den Taunus - RMV bestellt Wasserstoff-Züge (dpa-afx)
21.05.19
Coradia iLint: Hessen bestellt Brennstoffzellenzüge von Alstom (Golem.de)
21.05.19
RMV-Tochter bestellt Züge mit Brennstoffzelle für den Taunus (dpa-afx)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Alstom News
RSS Feed
Alstom zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysensuche

GO

Kursziele Alstom Aktie

+17,95%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +17,95%
Ø Kursziel: 44,16
Anzahl:
Buy: 7
Hold: 4
Sell: 0
38
40
42
44
46
48
50
Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
45 
S&P Capital IQ
42 
Citigroup Corp.
40 
BNP PARIBAS
47 
Morgan Stanley
42,80 
Oddo BHF
44,50 
Kepler Cheuvreux
45,50 
UBS AG
45 
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
48 
Deutsche Bank AG
42 
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
44 
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +17,95%
Ø Kursziel: 44,16
alle Alstom Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

18:06 UhrSAP SE Outperform
18:06 UhrSAP SE Outperform
17:56 UhrHeidelbergCement overweight
17:56 UhrSAP SE kaufen
17:56 UhrSAP SE kaufen
16:01 UhrBeiersdorf buy
16:01 UhrHenkel vz buy
15:41 UhrSAP SE Outperform
15:41 UhrSAP SE Outperform
14:51 UhrSAP SE overweight
14:51 UhrSAP SE overweight
14:51 UhrFresenius SECo Equal weight
14:51 UhrFresenius SECo Neutral
14:36 UhrMünchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Neutral
13:46 UhrAIXTRON SE buy
13:41 UhrFresenius Medical Care Neutral
13:41 UhrDeutsche Börse buy
13:21 UhrFresenius Medical Care overweight
13:01 UhrBMW Outperform
11:56 Uhradidas Neutral
11:41 UhrSAP SE buy
11:41 UhrSAP SE buy
11:26 UhrSAP SE Conviction Buy List
11:26 UhrSAP SE Conviction Buy List
10:36 UhrMorphoSys buy
10:21 UhrSAP SE Neutral
10:21 UhrSAP SE Neutral
10:16 UhrSAP SE overweight
10:16 UhrSAP SE overweight
09:31 UhrDialog Semiconductor Hold
09:06 UhrLinde Underperform
09:01 UhrBayer Outperform
09:01 UhrBASF market-perform
08:51 UhrSAP SE buy
08:51 UhrSAP SE buy
08:01 UhrHenkel vz buy
17.07.19Telefonica Deutschland Outperform
17.07.191&1 Drillisch Underperform
17.07.19United Internet Underperform
17.07.19Deutsche Telekom Underperform

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 28 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 28 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 28 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Wo sehen Sie den DAX Ende 2019?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
18:33 Uhr
DAX beendet Tag im Minus -- SAP enttäuscht mit ausbleibender Margensteigerung -- Netflix schockt mit Zahl der Neukunden -- Munich Re erzielt Milliarden-Gewinn -- Bitcoin, ASOS, Wirecard im Fokus
Sonstiges
18:49 Uhr
Auch Kryptowährungen müssen in der Steuererklärung berücksichtigt werden - aber wie?
Aktie im Fokus
18:41 Uhr
Heidelberger Druck-Aktie bricht nach Gewinnwarnung ein
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
SAP SE716460
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
Netflix Inc.552484
NEL ASAA0B733
Amazon906866
Microsoft Corp.870747
TeslaA1CX3T
Infineon AG623100
Apple Inc.865985
BASFBASF11
BayerBAY001
Airbus SE (ex EADS)938914
GAZPROM903276