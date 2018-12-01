|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Alstom S.A.
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
44,00 EUR
|Rating jetzt:
overweight
|Kurs*:
37,34 EUR
|Abst. Kursziel*:
+17,84%
|Rating vorher:
overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
37,34 EUR
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+17,84%
|Analyst Name:
Akash Gupta
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
44,16 EUR
|17:56 Uhr
|Alstom overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.07.2019
|Alstom overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.07.2019
|Alstom Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|04.07.2019
|Alstom buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|01.07.2019
|Alstom overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17:56 Uhr
|Alstom overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.07.2019
|Alstom overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.07.2019
|Alstom buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|01.07.2019
|Alstom overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.06.2019
|Alstom buy
|UBS AG
|05.07.2019
|Alstom Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|25.06.2019
|Alstom Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|21.05.2019
|Alstom Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10.05.2019
|Alstom Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|24.04.2019
|Alstom Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|29.11.2016
|Alstom Underperform
|BNP PARIBAS
|12.02.2016
|Alstom Underweight
|Morgan Stanley
|13.01.2016
|Alstom Underweight
|Morgan Stanley
|04.03.2014
|Alstom Underweight
|HSBC
|19.02.2014
|Alstom verkaufen
|Nomura
