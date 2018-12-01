NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat Alstom auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 44 Euro belassen. Auftragseingang und Umsatz des Zugherstellers im ersten Geschäftsquartal hätten seine Erwartungen weitgehend erfüllt, schrieb Analyst Akash Gupta in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Dank des hohen Auftragsbestands biete Alstom eine Wachstumsstory./gl/mis



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 18.07.2019 / 13:15 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 18.07.2019 / 13:28 / BST





Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.