|Unternehmen:
Alstom S.A.
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
-
|Rating jetzt:
overweight
|Kurs*:
39,16 EUR
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
39,16 EUR
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|Analyst Name:
Andreas Willi
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
43,20 EUR
|09:11 Uhr
|Alstom overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.08.2019
|Alstom buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|22.08.2019
|Alstom buy
|UBS AG
|19.08.2019
|Alstom Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|22.07.2019
|Alstom buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09:11 Uhr
|Alstom overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.08.2019
|Alstom buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|22.08.2019
|Alstom buy
|UBS AG
|22.07.2019
|Alstom buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|18.07.2019
|Alstom overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.08.2019
|Alstom Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|19.07.2019
|Alstom Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|05.07.2019
|Alstom Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|25.06.2019
|Alstom Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|21.05.2019
|Alstom Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|29.11.2016
|Alstom Underperform
|BNP PARIBAS
|12.02.2016
|Alstom Underweight
|Morgan Stanley
|13.01.2016
|Alstom Underweight
|Morgan Stanley
|04.03.2014
|Alstom Underweight
|HSBC
|19.02.2014
|Alstom verkaufen
|Nomura
