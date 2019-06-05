NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Alstom auf "Overweight" belassen. Mit Blick auf das noch verbleibende Jahr 2019 zähle im europäischen Investitionsgütersektor Alstom zu den Papieren, die Anleger im Depot haben sollten, schrieb Analyst Andreas Willi in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Alstom sei nicht nur ein Wachstumswert, sondern auch defensiver Natur und derzeit nach wie vor attraktiv bewertet./ajx/mis



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.09.2019 / 20:56 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 06.09.2019 / 00:15 / BST



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.