Alstom Aktie WKN: A0F7BK / ISIN: FR0010220475

39,14EUR
+0,15EUR
+0,38%
09:02:44
FSE
39,43EUR
+0,37EUR
+0,95%
11:20:14
PAR
06.09.2019 09:11
Alstom overweight (JP Morgan Chase & Co.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Alstom auf "Overweight" belassen. Mit Blick auf das noch verbleibende Jahr 2019 zähle im europäischen Investitionsgütersektor Alstom zu den Papieren, die Anleger im Depot haben sollten, schrieb Analyst Andreas Willi in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Alstom sei nicht nur ein Wachstumswert, sondern auch defensiver Natur und derzeit nach wie vor attraktiv bewertet./ajx/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.09.2019 / 20:56 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 06.09.2019 / 00:15 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Alstom overweight

Unternehmen:
Alstom S.A.		Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		Kursziel:
-
Rating jetzt:
overweight		Kurs*:
39,16 EUR		Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
overweight		Kurs aktuell:
39,16 EUR		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Andreas Willi		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
43,20 EUR
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

09:11 UhrAlstom overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
29.08.2019Alstom buyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
22.08.2019Alstom buyUBS AG
19.08.2019Alstom NeutralCredit Suisse Group
22.07.2019Alstom buyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
09:11 UhrAlstom overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
29.08.2019Alstom buyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
22.08.2019Alstom buyUBS AG
22.07.2019Alstom buyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
18.07.2019Alstom overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
19.08.2019Alstom NeutralCredit Suisse Group
19.07.2019Alstom HoldDeutsche Bank AG
05.07.2019Alstom HoldDeutsche Bank AG
25.06.2019Alstom HoldDeutsche Bank AG
21.05.2019Alstom HoldDeutsche Bank AG
29.11.2016Alstom UnderperformBNP PARIBAS
12.02.2016Alstom UnderweightMorgan Stanley
13.01.2016Alstom UnderweightMorgan Stanley
04.03.2014Alstom UnderweightHSBC
19.02.2014Alstom verkaufenNomura

31.08.19
Was Analysten von der Alstom-Aktie erwarten (finanzen.net)
31.07.19
So schätzen Analysten die Alstom-Aktie ein (finanzen.net)
20.07.19
Alstom veröffentlichte Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
18.07.19
Auftragseingang bei Alstom bricht ein - Aktie in Rot (dpa-afx)
30.06.19
Analysten prognostizieren für Alstom-Aktie steigende Kurse (finanzen.net)
24.06.19
Alstom will mit "grüner" Technologie wachsen (Reuters)
24.06.19
Industriekonzern: Alstom setzt sich nach gescheiterter Fusion neue Ziele (Handelsblatt)
05.06.19
Althusmann wirbt bei Zughersteller Alstom für Standort Salzgitter (dpa-afx)

Kursziele Alstom Aktie

Ø Kursziel: 43,20
Anzahl:
Buy: 7
Hold: 4
Sell: 0
36
38
40
42
44
46
48
50
Citigroup Corp.
40 
BNP PARIBAS
47 
Morgan Stanley
42,80 
Oddo BHF
44,50 
Kepler Cheuvreux
45,50 
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
48 
Deutsche Bank AG
37 
Credit Suisse Group
37 
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
47 
alle Alstom Kursziele

