NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Alstom vor Zahlen auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 52 Euro belassen. Analyst Akash Gupta rechnet laut einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie mit einem schwachen ersten Halbjahr des Zugherstellers. Auftragseingang und die operative Entwicklung sollten sich aber in der zweiten Jahreshälfte verbessern./ajx/he