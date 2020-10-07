|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (groß)
|News
|Bilanz/GuV
|Dividende/HV
|Zertifikate
|Depot
|Times + Sales
|Chart-Analyse
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Termine
|Optionsscheine
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Chartvergleich
|Kursziele
|Vergleich
|Profil
|Knock-Outs
|Kaufen
|Orderbuch
|Realtime Stuttgart
|Fundamentalanalyse
|Rating
|Insidertrades
|Fonds
|Senden
|Historisch
|Realtime Push
|MyNews
|Ausblick
|Anleihen
|im Forum
|Unternehmen:
Alstom S.A.
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
52,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
overweight
|Kurs*:
41,98 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
23,87%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
41,16 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
26,34%
|
Analyst Name:
Akash Gupta
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
50,71 €
|05.10.20
|Alstom overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.09.20
|Alstom buy
|UBS AG
|18.09.20
|Alstom overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.09.20
|Alstom Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.09.20
|Alstom buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|05.10.20
|Alstom overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.09.20
|Alstom buy
|UBS AG
|18.09.20
|Alstom overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.09.20
|Alstom Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.09.20
|Alstom buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|05.10.20
|Alstom overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.09.20
|Alstom buy
|UBS AG
|18.09.20
|Alstom overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.09.20
|Alstom buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|02.09.20
|Alstom buy
|UBS AG
|29.11.16
|Alstom Underperform
|BNP PARIBAS
|12.02.16
|Alstom Underweight
|Morgan Stanley
|13.01.16
|Alstom Underweight
|Morgan Stanley
|04.03.14
|Alstom Underweight
|HSBC
|19.02.14
|Alstom verkaufen
|Nomura
|16.09.20
|Alstom Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.08.20
|Alstom Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|20.07.20
|Alstom Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.07.20
|Alstom Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.07.20
|Alstom Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.10.20
|SAP overweight
|07.10.20
|Bayer Outperform
|07.10.20
|Deutsche Post Neutral
|07.10.20
|Deutsche Post Outperform
|07.10.20
|Deutsche Post add
|07.10.20
|Amadeus IT buy
|07.10.20
|Zur Rose Neutral
|07.10.20
|SAP buy
|07.10.20
|Dialog Semiconductor Neutral
|07.10.20
|Amazon overweight
|07.10.20
|BASF Halten
|07.10.20
|Zalando buy
|07.10.20
|Volvo (B) Conviction Buy List
|07.10.20
|Air Liquide Neutral
|07.10.20
|Symrise Neutral
|07.10.20
|Linde buy
|07.10.20
|Givaudan buy
|07.10.20
|K+S Neutral
|07.10.20
|LANXESS Neutral
|07.10.20
|Covestro Halten
|07.10.20
|Evonik Sell
|07.10.20
|Akzo Nobel buy
|07.10.20
|Air Liquide buy
|07.10.20
|Yara International ASA buy
|07.10.20
|Covestro Sell
|07.10.20
|WACKER CHEMIE buy
|07.10.20
|Corestate Capital Hold
|07.10.20
|Software Hold
|07.10.20
|United Internet buy
|07.10.20
|Rio Tinto overweight
|07.10.20
|Sanofi Outperform
|07.10.20
|Dialog Semiconductor Outperform
|07.10.20
|A.P. Moeller - Maersk A-S (B) kaufen
|07.10.20
|Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA Hold
|07.10.20
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S buy
|07.10.20
|Daimler Sell
|07.10.20
|Dialog Semiconductor buy
|07.10.20
|Knorr-Bremse buy
|07.10.20
|Deutsche Post buy
|07.10.20
|Hapag-Lloyd buy
|07.10.20
|TRATON buy
|07.10.20
|Volvo (B) buy
|07.10.20
|BASF Equal weight
|07.10.20
|Daimler buy
|07.10.20
|1&1 Drillisch buy
|07.10.20
|SMA Solar buy
|07.10.20
|Pernod Ricard buy
|07.10.20
|Diageo buy
|07.10.20
|Covestro Conviction Buy List
|07.10.20
|AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev) buy
|MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 40 2020 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 40 2020 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 40 2020 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Online Brokerage über finanzen.net
ETF-Sparplan