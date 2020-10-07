finanzen.net

Alstom Aktie WKN: A0F7BK / ISIN: FR0010220475

05.10.2020

Alstom overweight (JP Morgan Chase & Co.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Alstom vor Zahlen auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 52 Euro belassen. Analyst Akash Gupta rechnet laut einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie mit einem schwachen ersten Halbjahr des Zugherstellers. Auftragseingang und die operative Entwicklung sollten sich aber in der zweiten Jahreshälfte verbessern./ajx/he

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.10.2020 / 15:03 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.10.2020 / 16:40 / BST


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Alstom overweight

Unternehmen:
Alstom S.A.		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
52,00 €
Rating jetzt:
overweight		 Kurs*:
41,98 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
23,87%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
41,16 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
26,34%
Analyst Name:
Akash Gupta 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
50,71 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Kursziele Alstom Aktie

+23,21%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +23,21%
Ø Kursziel: 50,71
Anzahl:
Buy: 5
Hold: 2
Sell: 0
40
42
44
46
48
50
52
54
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
54,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
41,00 €
UBS AG
55,00 €
Morgan Stanley
51,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
50,00 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
52,00 €
Credit Suisse Group
52,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +23,21%
Ø Kursziel: 50,71
alle Alstom S.A. Kursziele

