Alstom Aktie

22,32EUR
+0,43EUR
+1,96%
13:00:38
DUS
22,30EUR
+0,68EUR
+3,15%
12:04:43
CHX

WKN: A0F7BK / ISIN: FR0010220475

04.07.2022 13:21

Alstom Overweight (JP Morgan Chase & Co.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Alstom vor Quartalszahlen auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 38 Euro belassen. Der Zughersteller dürfte in puncto Auftragseingang ein starkes Quartal hinter sich haben, schrieb Analyst Akash Gupta in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Der Ausblick auf das Geschäftsjahr 2022/23 sollte bestätigt werden./edh/gl

Passende Produkte der Société Générale

Name WKN Hebel Kurs
Best Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Alstom
Long
 SH5UQD 4,69
4,77
Best Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Alstom
Long
 SN0E3A 7,88
2,85
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 03.07.2022 / 18:08 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 04.07.2022 / 00:15 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Alstom Overweight

Unternehmen:
Alstom S.A.		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
38,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Overweight		 Kurs*:
21,83 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
74,07%
Rating vorher:
Overweight		 Kurs aktuell:
22,32 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
70,25%
Analyst Name:
Akash Gupta 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
33,00 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

mehr Alstom S.A. News
