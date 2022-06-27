|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Alstom S.A.
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
38,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Overweight
|Kurs*:
21,83 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
74,07%
|Rating vorher:
Overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
22,32 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
70,25%
|
Analyst Name:
Akash Gupta
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
33,00 €
|13:21 Uhr
|Alstom Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.06.22
|Alstom Buy
|UBS AG
|13.06.22
|Alstom Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.06.22
|Alstom Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|02.06.22
|Alstom Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
