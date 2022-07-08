  • Suche
Erdgas - EU plant Stabilitätsmaßnahmen: Anlass sind die sinkenden Lagerbestände und reduzierte Liefermengen. Erdgas traden mit Hebel und ohne Provisionen.

Alstom Aktie

23,47EUR
-0,57EUR
-2,37%
14:54:08
STU
23,50EUR
-0,48EUR
-2,01%
12:59:16
BTE

WKN: A0F7BK / ISIN: FR0010220475

12.07.2022 11:46

Alstom Overweight (JP Morgan Chase & Co.)

Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Alstom vor Quartalszahlenn auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 38 Euro belassen. Das zweite Quartal dürfte von einer weiter guten Nachfrage mit der Ausnahme Chinas geprägt gewesen sein, schrieb Analyst Akash Gupta in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Sektorstudie. Investoren dürften das allerdings rasch abhaken und auf die Prognosen der Unternehmen schauen. Die ersten Quartalsberichte werden voraussichtlich den Rahmen abstecken, und die Erwartungen der Anleger könnten sich dann rasch ändern. Die Zahlen von Alstom dürften von hohen Aufträgen geprägt sein./bek/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 11.07.2022 / 19:53 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 12.07.2022 / 00:15 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Alstom Overweight

Unternehmen:
Alstom S.A.		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
38,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Overweight		 Kurs*:
23,89 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
59,06%
Rating vorher:
Overweight		 Kurs aktuell:
23,47 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
61,91%
Analyst Name:
Akash Gupta 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
32,25 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Alstom S.A.

11:46 Uhr Alstom Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
08.07.22 Alstom Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
04.07.22 Alstom Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
27.06.22 Alstom Buy UBS AG
13.06.22 Alstom Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Alstom S.A.

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Kursziele Alstom Aktie

+37,41%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +37,41%
Ø Kursziel: 32,25
Anzahl:
Buy: 4
Hold: 1
Sell: 0
15
20
25
30
35
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
19,00 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
38,00 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
35,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
37,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +37,41%
Ø Kursziel: 32,25
alle Alstom S.A. Kursziele

