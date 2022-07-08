NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Alstom vor Quartalszahlenn auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 38 Euro belassen. Das zweite Quartal dürfte von einer weiter guten Nachfrage mit der Ausnahme Chinas geprägt gewesen sein, schrieb Analyst Akash Gupta in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Sektorstudie. Investoren dürften das allerdings rasch abhaken und auf die Prognosen der Unternehmen schauen. Die ersten Quartalsberichte werden voraussichtlich den Rahmen abstecken, und die Erwartungen der Anleger könnten sich dann rasch ändern. Die Zahlen von Alstom dürften von hohen Aufträgen geprägt sein./bek/ag