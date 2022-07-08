|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Alstom S.A.
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
38,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Overweight
|Kurs*:
23,89 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
59,06%
|Rating vorher:
Overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
23,47 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
61,91%
|
Analyst Name:
Akash Gupta
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
32,25 €
