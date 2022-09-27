NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat Alstom vor Zahlen für das erste Geschäftshalbjahr auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 30 Euro belassen. Der Bahntechnik-Hersteller dürfte mit Blick auf den Cashflow und die Bilanz das Schlimmste schon hinter sich haben, schrieb Analyst Akash Gupta in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Dementsprechend sollten sich die Aussichten für die Aktie nach der unterdurchschnittlichen Entwicklung der vergangenen anderthalb Jahre verbessern./gl/tih