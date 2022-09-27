  • Suche
Alstom Aktie

18,06EUR
+0,02EUR
+0,11%
09:05:48
STU
17,81CHF
+0,18CHF
+0,99%
09:36:41
BRX

WKN: A0F7BK / ISIN: FR0010220475

05.10.2022 08:16

Alstom Overweight (JP Morgan Chase & Co.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat Alstom vor Zahlen für das erste Geschäftshalbjahr auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 30 Euro belassen. Der Bahntechnik-Hersteller dürfte mit Blick auf den Cashflow und die Bilanz das Schlimmste schon hinter sich haben, schrieb Analyst Akash Gupta in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Dementsprechend sollten sich die Aussichten für die Aktie nach der unterdurchschnittlichen Entwicklung der vergangenen anderthalb Jahre verbessern./gl/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 04.10.2022 / 21:33 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.10.2022 / 00:15 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Alstom Overweight

Unternehmen:
Alstom S.A.		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
30,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Overweight		 Kurs*:
18,07 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
66,02%
Rating vorher:
Overweight		 Kurs aktuell:
18,06 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
66,11%
Analyst Name:
Akash Gupta 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
32,83 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Alstom S.A.

08:16 Uhr Alstom Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
27.09.22 Alstom Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
22.09.22 Alstom Buy UBS AG
21.09.22 Alstom Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
08.09.22 Alstom Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Nachrichten zu Alstom S.A.

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Kursziele Alstom Aktie

+81,80%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +81,80%
Ø Kursziel: 32,83
Anzahl:
Buy: 5
Hold: 1
Sell: 0
20
25
30
35
40
Credit Suisse Group
37,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
37,00 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
33,00 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
30,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
20,00 €
UBS AG
40,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +81,80%
Ø Kursziel: 32,83
