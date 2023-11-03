DAX 18.201 +0,1%ESt50 5.024 -0,6%MSCI World 3.435 +0,6%Dow 39.633 -0,4%Nas 16.402 +0,0%Bitcoin 58.662 -2,7%Euro 1,0817 -0,4%Öl 85,60 +0,0%Gold 2.171 -0,5%
Apple Aktie

Marktkap. 2549,44 Mrd. EUR KGV 27,93

WKN 865985

ISIN US0378331005

Symbol AAPL

Apple Inc.
158,92 EUR 0,88 EUR 0,56%
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Apple mit einem Kursziel von 232 US-Dollar auf "Buy" belassen. Dies schrieb Analyst Michael Ng am Freitag anlässlich der Wettbewerbsklage der US-Regierung gegen den iPhone-Hersteller./ag/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 22.03.2024 / 08:03 / EDT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Unternehmen:
Apple Inc.		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
$ 232,00
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
$ 171,14		 Abst. Kursziel*:
35,56%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
$ 172,25		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
34,69%
Analyst Name:
Michael Ng 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
$ 200,83

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

