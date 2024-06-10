Apple Aktie
WKN 865985
ISIN US0378331005
Symbol AAPL
Apple Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Apple von 226 auf 238 US-Dollar angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Die neuen Funktionen dürften die Nachfrage ankurbeln und künftig eine direktere Vermarktung Künstlicher Intelligenz ermöglichen, schrieb Analyst Michael Ng am Montagabend nach der Präsentation und einer Analystenrunde anlässlich der Entwicklerkonferenz WWDC./ag/edh
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 10.06.2024 / 22:15 / EDT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Andrey Bayda / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Apple Buy
|Unternehmen:
Apple Inc.
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
$ 238,00
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
$ 193,12
|Abst. Kursziel*:
23,24%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 192,26
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
23,79%
|
Analyst Name:
Michael Ng
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
$ 201,83
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Apple Inc.
|08:01
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08:01
|Apple Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08:01
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|10.06.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|04.06.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08:01
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08:01
|Apple Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08:01
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|10.06.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|04.06.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08:01
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08:01
|Apple Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|04.06.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.05.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.05.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.02.24
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|02.01.24
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|21.04.21
|Apple Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|19.11.20
|Apple Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.10.20
|Apple Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08:01
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|10.06.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|04.06.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|30.05.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|28.05.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG