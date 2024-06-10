DAX 18.495 -0,3%ESt50 5.016 -0,7%MSCI World 3.482 +0,1%Dow 38.868 +0,2%Nas 17.193 +0,4%Bitcoin 62.781 -2,7%Euro 1,0769 +0,0%Öl 81,55 -0,5%Gold 2.302 -0,4%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 GameStop A0HGDX NEL ASA A0B733 Apple 865985 TUI TUAG50 Rheinmetall 703000 Bayer BAY001 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Amazon 906866 Tesla A1CX3T Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Siemens Energy ENER6Y HealWELL AI A A3EWDE BASF BASF11 Lufthansa 823212
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX vorbörslich freundlich -- Asiens Börsen überwiegend tiefer -- Rheinmetall eröffnet Produktionsstätte in der Ukraine -- TMTG, Heidelberg Materials, Daimler Truck im Fokus
Top News
Rheinmetall eröffnet gemeinsame Produktionsstätte mit der Ukraine
TMTG-Aktie fällt tief: Trump Media legt nach neuer Prüfung überarbeites SEC-Dokument vor
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Ratgeber: Haftpflichtversicherung für Kinder - braucht man das?

Apple Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
Apple Aktien-Sparplan
178,76 EUR -0,54 EUR -0,30 %
STU
192,26 USD -0,91 USD -0,47 %
nachbörslich
BTT
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos zu Top-Konditionen beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN
Du hast schon ein ZERO-Konto? Direkt handeln bei ZERO! Bei einem anderen Broker handeln
Marktkap. 2805,1 Mrd. EUR KGV 27,93

WKN 865985

ISIN US0378331005

Symbol AAPL

Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Apple Buy

08:01 Uhr
Apple Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Apple Inc.
178,76 EUR -0,54 EUR -0,30%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Apple von 226 auf 238 US-Dollar angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Die neuen Funktionen dürften die Nachfrage ankurbeln und künftig eine direktere Vermarktung Künstlicher Intelligenz ermöglichen, schrieb Analyst Michael Ng am Montagabend nach der Präsentation und einer Analystenrunde anlässlich der Entwicklerkonferenz WWDC./ag/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 10.06.2024 / 22:15 / EDT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Andrey Bayda / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Apple Buy

Unternehmen:
Apple Inc.		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
$ 238,00
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
$ 193,12		 Abst. Kursziel*:
23,24%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
$ 192,26		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
23,79%
Analyst Name:
Michael Ng 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
$ 201,83

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Apple Inc.

08:01 Apple Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
08:01 Apple Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
08:01 Apple Neutral UBS AG
10.06.24 Apple Neutral UBS AG
04.06.24 Apple Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.