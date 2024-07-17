Apple Aktie
WKN 865985
ISIN US0378331005
Symbol AAPL
Apple Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Apple vor den Zahlen zum dritten Geschäftsquartal von 238 auf 265 US-Dollar angehoben. Die Einstufung wurde auf "Buy" belassen. Der iPhone-Hersteller sollte die Konsensschätzung für das Quartalsergebnis je Aktie übertreffen, erwartet Analyst Michael Ng laut einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Für den iPhone-Umsatz rechnet er im Jahresvergleich mit leicht rückläufigen Zahlen./ck/bek
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 18.07.2024 / 00:04 / EDT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: TonyV3112 / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Apple Buy
|Unternehmen:
Apple Inc.
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
$ 265,00
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
$ 228,88
|Abst. Kursziel*:
15,78%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 230,70
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
14,87%
|
Analyst Name:
Michael Ng
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
$ 209,67
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
