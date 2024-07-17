DAX 18.505 +0,4%ESt50 4.922 +0,6%MSCI World 3.607 +0,0%Dow 41.198 +0,6%Nas 17.997 -2,8%Bitcoin 59.492 +1,3%Euro 1,0925 -0,1%Öl 84,73 -0,5%Gold 2.463 +0,2%
211,40 EUR +2,10 EUR +1,00 %
STU
230,70 USD +1,82 USD +0,80 %
vorbörslich
BTT
Marktkap. 3292,26 Mrd. EUR KGV 27,91 Div. Rendite 0,55

WKN 865985

ISIN US0378331005

Symbol AAPL

Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Apple Buy

14:51 Uhr
Apple Buy
Apple Inc.
Apple Inc.
211,40 EUR 2,10 EUR 1,00%
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Apple vor den Zahlen zum dritten Geschäftsquartal von 238 auf 265 US-Dollar angehoben. Die Einstufung wurde auf "Buy" belassen. Der iPhone-Hersteller sollte die Konsensschätzung für das Quartalsergebnis je Aktie übertreffen, erwartet Analyst Michael Ng laut einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Für den iPhone-Umsatz rechnet er im Jahresvergleich mit leicht rückläufigen Zahlen./ck/bek

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 18.07.2024 / 00:04 / EDT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: TonyV3112 / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Apple Buy

Unternehmen:
Apple Inc.		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
$ 265,00
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
$ 228,88		 Abst. Kursziel*:
15,78%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
$ 230,70		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
14,87%
Analyst Name:
Michael Ng 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
$ 209,67

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

