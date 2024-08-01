DAX 17.892 -1,1%ESt50 4.711 -1,2%MSCI World 3.498 -0,6%Dow 40.348 -1,2%Nas 17.194 -2,3%Bitcoin 59.484 -1,8%Euro 1,0810 +0,2%Öl 79,96 -0,1%Gold 2.463 +0,7%
Apple Aktie

WKN 865985

ISIN US0378331005

Symbol AAPL

Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Apple Buy

10:46 Uhr
Apple Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Apple Inc.
201,25 EUR -0,85 EUR -0,42%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Apple nach Zahlen zum dritten Geschäftsquartal von 265 auf 275 US-Dollar angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Der Gewinn je Aktie des iPhone-Konzerns habe die Konsensschätzung solide übertroffen, schrieb Analyst Michael Ng in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Zudem hob er die anhaltend positive Dynamik der Profitabilität im Servicegeschäft hervor und erhöhte seine Gewinnprognosen (EPS) für die Geschäftsjahre 2023/24 bis 2025/26./edh/la

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 01.08.2024 / 21:50 / EDT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: r.classen / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Apple Buy

Unternehmen:
Apple Inc.		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
$ 275,00
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
$ 218,36		 Abst. Kursziel*:
25,94%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
$ 219,60		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
25,23%
Analyst Name:
Michael Ng 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
$ 214,67

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

