Apple Aktie
WKN 865985
ISIN US0378331005
Symbol AAPL
Apple Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Apple nach Zahlen zum dritten Geschäftsquartal von 265 auf 275 US-Dollar angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Der Gewinn je Aktie des iPhone-Konzerns habe die Konsensschätzung solide übertroffen, schrieb Analyst Michael Ng in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Zudem hob er die anhaltend positive Dynamik der Profitabilität im Servicegeschäft hervor und erhöhte seine Gewinnprognosen (EPS) für die Geschäftsjahre 2023/24 bis 2025/26./edh/la
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 01.08.2024 / 21:50 / EDT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: r.classen / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Apple Buy
|Unternehmen:
Apple Inc.
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
$ 275,00
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
$ 218,36
|Abst. Kursziel*:
25,94%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 219,60
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
25,23%
|
Analyst Name:
Michael Ng
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
$ 214,67
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
