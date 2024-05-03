DAX 18.305 -0,8%ESt50 4.757 -0,5%MSCI World 3.549 +0,1%Dow 40.778 -0,1%Nas 16.932 +0,3%Bitcoin 51.446 -0,6%Euro 1,1029 -0,1%Öl 71,28 -0,9%Gold 2.508 +0,1%
Apple Aktie

Apple Aktien-Sparplan
196,98 EUR -2,72 EUR -1,36 %
STU
217,42 USD -3,46 USD -1,57 %
BTT
Marktkap. 3041,24 Mrd. EUR KGV 27,91 Div. Rendite 0,55

WKN 865985

ISIN US0378331005

Symbol AAPL

Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Apple Buy

14:21 Uhr
Apple Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Apple Inc.
196,98 EUR -2,72 EUR -1,36%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Apple mit einem Kursziel von 276 US-Dollar auf "Buy" belassen. Die wichtigsten Features und Preise der neuen iPhones, Apple Watches und AirPods seien wie erwartet, schrieb Analyst Michael Ng in seinem am Dienstag vorliegenden Kommentar zur Präsentation./ag/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 10.09.2024 / 01:09 / EDT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: TonyV3112 / Shutterstock.com

Analysen zu Apple Inc.

14:21 Apple Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
14:21 Apple Neutral UBS AG
09:16 Apple Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
04.09.24 Apple Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
04.09.24 Apple Neutral UBS AG
mehr Analysen

