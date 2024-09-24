Apple Aktie
Marktkap. 3120,69 Mrd. EURKGV 27,91 Div. Rendite 0,55
WKN 865985
ISIN US0378331005
Symbol AAPL
Apple Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Apple mit einem Kursziel von 276 US-Dollar auf "Buy" belassen. Kürzere Lieferzeiten für das neue iPhone 16 böten kein vollständiges Bild der Nachfragetrends, schrieb Analyst Michael Ng in seinem am Montag vorliegenden Kommentar. Er setzt weiter auf einen mehrjährigen Neuanschaffungszyklus von iPhones./ag/ajx
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 20.09.2024 / 16:49 / EDT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Zusammenfassung: Apple Buy
|Unternehmen:
Apple Inc.
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
$ 276,00
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
$ 228,20
|Abst. Kursziel*:
20,95%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 227,49
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
21,32%
|
Analyst Name:
Michael Ng
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
$ 254,25
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
