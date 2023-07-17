DAX 16.044 -0,2%ESt50 4.350 -1,1%TDax 3.195 -0,1%Dow 34.585 +0,2%Nas 14.245 +0,9%Bitcoin 26.682 -0,6%Euro 1,1245 +0,0%Öl 78,82 +0,3%Gold 1.963 +0,4%
DAX stabil -- NEL ASA legt beim Umsatz kräftig zu -- ATOSS schraubt Ziele für 2023 hoch -- Irische Kingspan erwirbt Mehrheitsanteil an STEICO -- Vonovia, ProSiebenSat.1, 1&1 im Fokus
Profil

Apple Aktie

Marktkap.2664,63 Mrd. EUR KGV22,62

WKN 865985

ISIN US0378331005

Symbol AAPL

Jefferies & Company Inc.

Apple Buy

11:31 Uhr
Apple Buy
Apple Inc.
172,16 EUR -0,52 EUR -0,30%
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat das Kursziel für Apple vor Quartalszahlen von 210 auf 225 US-Dollar angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Mit seiner Umsatzprognose von 83,6 Milliarden US-Dollar für das abgelaufene Quartal liege er leicht über der Konsensschätzung, schrieb Analyst Andrew Uerkwitz in einem am Dienstag vorliegenden Ausblick. Die Aktie des iPhone-Herstellers sei in einem unsicheren wirtschaftlichen Umfeld eine Quelle der Sicherheit und werde dies auch bleiben./edh/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 17.07.2023 / 21:10 / ET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 18.07.2023 / 00:00 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Apple Buy

Unternehmen:
Apple Inc.		 Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.		 Kursziel:
$ 225,00
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
$ 193,79		 Abst. Kursziel*:
16,11%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
$ 193,79		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
16,11%
Analyst Name:
Andrew Uerkwitz 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
$ 185,57

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

