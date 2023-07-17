Apple Aktie
WKN 865985
ISIN US0378331005
Symbol AAPL
Apple Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat das Kursziel für Apple vor Quartalszahlen von 210 auf 225 US-Dollar angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Mit seiner Umsatzprognose von 83,6 Milliarden US-Dollar für das abgelaufene Quartal liege er leicht über der Konsensschätzung, schrieb Analyst Andrew Uerkwitz in einem am Dienstag vorliegenden Ausblick. Die Aktie des iPhone-Herstellers sei in einem unsicheren wirtschaftlichen Umfeld eine Quelle der Sicherheit und werde dies auch bleiben./edh/gl
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 17.07.2023 / 21:10 / ET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 18.07.2023 / 00:00 / ET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Zusammenfassung: Apple Buy
|Unternehmen:
Apple Inc.
|Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.
|Kursziel:
$ 225,00
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
$ 193,79
|Abst. Kursziel*:
16,11%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 193,79
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
16,11%
|
Analyst Name:
Andrew Uerkwitz
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
$ 185,57
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
