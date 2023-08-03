Apple Aktie
WKN 865985
ISIN US0378331005
Symbol AAPL
Apple Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat das Kursziel für Apple von 225 auf 220 US-Dollar gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Analyst Andrew Uerkwitz attestierte dem US-Konzern in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie ein durchwachsenes Quartal. Die Umsätze seien etwas schwach gewesen, dafür die Profitabilität besser. Für das Schlussquartal zeichne sich ein vergleichbares Wachstumsbild ab. Uerkwitz lobte aber die Serviceumsätze, das Abschneiden in wichtigen Regionen und die Kostenkontrolle./ag/zb
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 04.08.2023 / 01:09 / ET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 04.08.2023 / 01:09 / ET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Zusammenfassung: Apple Buy
|Unternehmen:
Apple Inc.
|Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.
|Kursziel:
$ 220,00
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
$ 187,25
|Abst. Kursziel*:
17,49%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 191,17
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
15,08%
|
Analyst Name:
Andrew Uerkwitz
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
$ 210,67
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
