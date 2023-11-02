Apple Aktie
WKN 865985
ISIN US0378331005
Symbol AAPL
Apple Conviction Buy List
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Apple nach Zahlen zum dritten Quartal von 213 auf 227 US-Dollar angehoben und die Papiere auf der "Conviction Buy List" belassen. Der Gewinn je Aktie des iPhone-Herstellers habe die Erwartungen übertroffen, schrieb Analyst Michael Ng in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Er sprach von einem insgesamt soliden Quartal und lobte vor allem die deutlich gestiegenen Serviceerlöse./bek
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 02.11.2023 / 22:28 / EDT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Zusammenfassung: Apple Conviction Buy List
|Unternehmen:
Apple Inc.
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
$ 227,00
|Rating jetzt:
Conviction Buy List
|Kurs*:
$ 172,01
|Abst. Kursziel*:
31,97%
|Rating vorher:
Conviction Buy List
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 172,28
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
31,76%
|
Analyst Name:
Michael Ng
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
$ 202,00
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
