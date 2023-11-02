DAX 15.144 +1,5%ESt50 4.170 +1,9%MSCI World 2.853 +2,0%Dow 33.839 +1,7%Nas 13.294 +1,8%Bitcoin 32.390 -1,5%Euro 1,0631 +0,1%Öl 87,21 +0,3%Gold 1.987 +0,1%
Apple Aktie

162,18 EUR -4,10 EUR -2,47 %
172,28 USD -5,29 USD -2,98 %
Marktkap. 2560,37 Mrd. EUR KGV 22,62

WKN 865985

ISIN US0378331005

Symbol AAPL

Apple Inc.
162,18 EUR -4,10 EUR -2,47%
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Apple nach Zahlen zum dritten Quartal von 213 auf 227 US-Dollar angehoben und die Papiere auf der "Conviction Buy List" belassen. Der Gewinn je Aktie des iPhone-Herstellers habe die Erwartungen übertroffen, schrieb Analyst Michael Ng in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Er sprach von einem insgesamt soliden Quartal und lobte vor allem die deutlich gestiegenen Serviceerlöse./bek

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 02.11.2023 / 22:28 / EDT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Unternehmen:
Apple Inc.		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
$ 227,00
Rating jetzt:
Conviction Buy List		 Kurs*:
$ 172,01		 Abst. Kursziel*:
31,97%
Rating vorher:
Conviction Buy List		 Kurs aktuell:
$ 172,28		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
31,76%
Analyst Name:
Michael Ng 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
$ 202,00

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

