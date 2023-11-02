Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Apple nach Zahlen zum dritten Quartal von 213 auf 227 US-Dollar angehoben und die Papiere auf der "Conviction Buy List" belassen. Der Gewinn je Aktie des iPhone-Herstellers habe die Erwartungen übertroffen, schrieb Analyst Michael Ng in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Er sprach von einem insgesamt soliden Quartal und lobte vor allem die deutlich gestiegenen Serviceerlöse./bek

