Apple Aktie

216,05 EUR -0,40 EUR -0,18 %
234,85 USD -0,14 USD -0,06 %
Marktkap. 3287,9 Mrd. EUR

KGV 27,91 Div. Rendite 0,55

WKN 865985

ISIN US0378331005

Symbol AAPL

Jefferies & Company Inc.

Apple Hold

09:36 Uhr
Apple Hold
Apple Inc.
216,05 EUR -0,40 EUR -0,18%
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Apple auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 212,92 US-Dollar belassen. Laut dem Marktforscher Counterpoint habe sich das weltweite Smartphone-Absatzwachstum im dritten Quartal verlangsamt, schrieb Analyst Edison Lee in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie./edh/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 20.10.2024 / 23:40 / ET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 20.10.2024 / 23:40 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Unternehmen:
Apple Inc.		 Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.		 Kursziel:
$ 212,92
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
$ 235,00		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-9,40%
Rating vorher:
Hold		 Kurs aktuell:
$ 234,85		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-9,34%
Analyst Name:
Edison Lee 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
$ 235,99

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Apple Inc.

09:36 Apple Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
16.10.24 Apple Neutral UBS AG
16.10.24 Apple Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
14.10.24 Apple Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
09.10.24 Apple Neutral UBS AG
