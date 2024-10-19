Apple Aktie
Marktkap. 3287,9 Mrd. EURKGV 27,91 Div. Rendite 0,55
WKN 865985
ISIN US0378331005
Symbol AAPL
Apple Hold
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Apple auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 212,92 US-Dollar belassen. Laut dem Marktforscher Counterpoint habe sich das weltweite Smartphone-Absatzwachstum im dritten Quartal verlangsamt, schrieb Analyst Edison Lee in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie./edh/mis
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 20.10.2024 / 23:40 / ET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 20.10.2024 / 23:40 / ET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Andrey Bayda / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Apple Hold
|Unternehmen:
Apple Inc.
|Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.
|Kursziel:
$ 212,92
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
$ 235,00
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-9,40%
|Rating vorher:
Hold
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 234,85
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-9,34%
|
Analyst Name:
Edison Lee
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
$ 235,99
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Apple Inc.
|09:36
|Apple Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16.10.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|16.10.24
|Apple Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|14.10.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.10.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|09:36
|Apple Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16.10.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|16.10.24
|Apple Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|14.10.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.10.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|14.10.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.10.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.10.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.09.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.09.24
|Apple Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|01.10.24
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|02.02.24
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|02.01.24
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|21.04.21
|Apple Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|19.11.20
|Apple Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09:36
|Apple Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16.10.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|16.10.24
|Apple Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09.10.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|07.10.24
|Apple Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.