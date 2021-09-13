  • Suche
0 € Trading
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
Morgen um 16:30 Uhr live: Meme-Stocks - wie Hype-Aktien die Märkte beeinflussen und wie Sie als Anleger profitieren! Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!

Apple Aktie

126,88EUR
+0,40EUR
+0,32%
14:28:33
STU
150,34USD
+0,79USD
+0,53%
14:33:52
NDB

WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005 / Symbol: AAPL

Hier für 0 Euro handeln mit
mehr Daten anzeigen
Werbung
14.09.2021 13:46

Apple Neutral (Goldman Sachs Group Inc.)

DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Apple vor der jährlichen Präsentation der Produktneuheiten auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 140 US-Dollar belassen. Besonders interessant sei die Preisgestaltung für iPhone und die Apple Watch, schrieb Analyst Rod Hall in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Schließlich habe der Chipkonzern und Zulieferer TSMC Preisanhebungen für 2022 angekündigt/ag/tav

Werbung

Passende Produkte der Société Générale

Name WKN Laufzeit Cap Kurs
Discountzertifikat Classic auf Apple SD1NT2 17.12.2021 140,00
135,94
Discountzertifikat Classic auf Apple SD591C 17.06.2022 140,00
109,73
Nur 2,50 € pro Trade* für alle Produkte der Société Générale.
Jetzt günstig traden!
Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie hier: SD1NT2, SD591C. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise** zu dieser Werbung.
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 13.09.2021 / 09:52 / PDT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Apple Neutral

Unternehmen:
Apple Inc.		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
$ 140,00
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
$ 149,83		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-6,56%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
$ 150,34		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-6,88%
Analyst Name:
Rod Hall 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
$ 151,83
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Apple Inc.

13:46 Uhr Apple Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
13.09.21 Apple Buy UBS AG
13.09.21 Apple Neutral Credit Suisse Group
10.09.21 Apple Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
30.08.21 Apple Buy UBS AG
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.

Apple Keynote
Apple Event im Live Ticker - iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7 und neue Air Pods erwartet
Die Herbst-Keynote von Apple ist jedes Jahr ein Super-Event. Auch heute dürften wieder Millionen Apple-Fans und -Anleger rund um die Welt gespannt auf Neuigkeiten aus Cupertino warten. Alle Details im finanzen.net-Liveticker.
14:07 Uhr
Apple expected to unveil new iPhones as part of 5G push  (Korea Times)
13:03 Uhr
Apple Store down ahead of iPhone 13 event - CNET (Cnet)
12:47 Uhr
Neues Feature bei Apple Pay: Apple Pay Later (finanzen.net)
12:30 Uhr
Apple-Aktie konsolidiert: Warum das Papier langfristig ein Top-Investment bleibt (Börse Online)
12:28 Uhr
Ab 19 Uhr: iPhone 13, Apple Watch 7 und mehr im Liveticker und Live-Kommentar (Heise)
12:00 Uhr
MARKT USA/Inflationsdaten dürften Trend an Wall Street bestimmen (Dow Jones)
11:56 Uhr
Apples iPhone-Keynote 2021 im Liveticker: iPhone 13, Apple Watch 7 und mehr (Heise)
11:17 Uhr
Apple stellt iPhone 13 sowie Apple Watch 7 vor - und behebt Softwareproblem (manager magazin online)
Apple Keynote
Apple Event im Live Ticker - iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7 und neue Air Pods erwartet
Die Herbst-Keynote von Apple ist jedes Jahr ein Super-Event. Auch heute dürften wieder Millionen Apple-Fans und -Anleger rund um die Welt gespannt auf Neuigkeiten aus Cupertino warten. Alle Details im finanzen.net-Liveticker.
12:47 Uhr
Neues Feature bei Apple Pay: Apple Pay Later (finanzen.net)
12:30 Uhr
Apple-Aktie konsolidiert: Warum das Papier langfristig ein Top-Investment bleibt (Börse Online)
12:28 Uhr
Ab 19 Uhr: iPhone 13, Apple Watch 7 und mehr im Liveticker und Live-Kommentar (Heise)
12:00 Uhr
MARKT USA/Inflationsdaten dürften Trend an Wall Street bestimmen (Dow Jones)
11:56 Uhr
Apples iPhone-Keynote 2021 im Liveticker: iPhone 13, Apple Watch 7 und mehr (Heise)
11:17 Uhr
Apple stellt iPhone 13 sowie Apple Watch 7 vor - und behebt Softwareproblem (manager magazin online)
11:06 Uhr
Bericht: Apple-TV-Stick verworfen, dafür mehr Inhalte für Apple TV+ (Heise)
09:35 Uhr
NSO-Skandal: Apple-Updates beheben endlich Pegasus-Lücke (Heise)
Apple Keynote
Apple Event im Live Ticker - iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7 und neue Air Pods erwartet
Die Herbst-Keynote von Apple ist jedes Jahr ein Super-Event. Auch heute dürften wieder Millionen Apple-Fans und -Anleger rund um die Welt gespannt auf Neuigkeiten aus Cupertino warten. Alle Details im finanzen.net-Liveticker.
14:07 Uhr
Apple expected to unveil new iPhones as part of 5G push  (Korea Times)
13:46 Uhr
Apple Aktie News: Apple tendiert tiefer (finanzen.net)
13:03 Uhr
Apple Store down ahead of iPhone 13 event - CNET (Cnet)
12:47 Uhr
Neues Feature bei Apple Pay: Apple Pay Later (finanzen.net)
12:30 Uhr
Apple-Aktie konsolidiert: Warum das Papier langfristig ein Top-Investment bleibt (Börse Online)
12:28 Uhr
Ab 19 Uhr: iPhone 13, Apple Watch 7 und mehr im Liveticker und Live-Kommentar (Heise)
12:25 Uhr
Google-Aktie: Südkoreas Kartellbehörde belegt Google mit Millionen-Strafe (dpa-afx)
12:00 Uhr
MARKT USA/Inflationsdaten dürften Trend an Wall Street bestimmen (Dow Jones)
Apple Keynote
Apple Event im Live Ticker - iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7 und neue Air Pods erwartet
Die Herbst-Keynote von Apple ist jedes Jahr ein Super-Event. Auch heute dürften wieder Millionen Apple-Fans und -Anleger rund um die Welt gespannt auf Neuigkeiten aus Cupertino warten. Alle Details im finanzen.net-Liveticker.
13:46 Uhr
Apple Aktie News: Apple tendiert tiefer (finanzen.net)
12:47 Uhr
Neues Feature bei Apple Pay: Apple Pay Later (finanzen.net)
12:30 Uhr
Apple-Aktie konsolidiert: Warum das Papier langfristig ein Top-Investment bleibt (Börse Online)
12:28 Uhr
Ab 19 Uhr: iPhone 13, Apple Watch 7 und mehr im Liveticker und Live-Kommentar (Heise)
12:25 Uhr
Google-Aktie: Südkoreas Kartellbehörde belegt Google mit Millionen-Strafe (dpa-afx)
12:00 Uhr
MARKT USA/Inflationsdaten dürften Trend an Wall Street bestimmen (Dow Jones)
11:56 Uhr
Apples iPhone-Keynote 2021 im Liveticker: iPhone 13, Apple Watch 7 und mehr (Heise)
11:17 Uhr
Apple stellt iPhone 13 sowie Apple Watch 7 vor - und behebt Softwareproblem (manager magazin online)
Apple Keynote
Apple Event im Live Ticker - iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7 und neue Air Pods erwartet
Die Herbst-Keynote von Apple ist jedes Jahr ein Super-Event. Auch heute dürften wieder Millionen Apple-Fans und -Anleger rund um die Welt gespannt auf Neuigkeiten aus Cupertino warten. Alle Details im finanzen.net-Liveticker.
13.09.21
Apple (AAPL) App Store Prospects Clouded by Epic Games Ruling (Zacks)
14:19 Uhr
Apple Event im Live Ticker - iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7 und neue Air Pods erwartet (finanzen.net)
14:07 Uhr
Apple expected to unveil new iPhones as part of 5G push  (Korea Times)
13:03 Uhr
Apple Store down ahead of iPhone 13 event - CNET (Cnet)
12:47 Uhr
Neues Feature bei Apple Pay: Apple Pay Later (finanzen.net)
12:30 Uhr
Apple-Aktie konsolidiert: Warum das Papier langfristig ein Top-Investment bleibt (Börse Online)
12:28 Uhr
Ab 19 Uhr: iPhone 13, Apple Watch 7 und mehr im Liveticker und Live-Kommentar (Heise)
12:00 Uhr
MARKT USA/Inflationsdaten dürften Trend an Wall Street bestimmen (Dow Jones)
Apple Keynote
Apple Event im Live Ticker - iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7 und neue Air Pods erwartet
Die Herbst-Keynote von Apple ist jedes Jahr ein Super-Event. Auch heute dürften wieder Millionen Apple-Fans und -Anleger rund um die Welt gespannt auf Neuigkeiten aus Cupertino warten. Alle Details im finanzen.net-Liveticker.
14:19 Uhr
Apple Event im Live Ticker - iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7 und neue Air Pods erwartet (finanzen.net)
12:47 Uhr
Neues Feature bei Apple Pay: Apple Pay Later (finanzen.net)
12:30 Uhr
Apple-Aktie konsolidiert: Warum das Papier langfristig ein Top-Investment bleibt (Börse Online)
12:28 Uhr
Ab 19 Uhr: iPhone 13, Apple Watch 7 und mehr im Liveticker und Live-Kommentar (Heise)
12:00 Uhr
MARKT USA/Inflationsdaten dürften Trend an Wall Street bestimmen (Dow Jones)
11:56 Uhr
Apples iPhone-Keynote 2021 im Liveticker: iPhone 13, Apple Watch 7 und mehr (Heise)
11:17 Uhr
Apple stellt iPhone 13 sowie Apple Watch 7 vor - und behebt Softwareproblem (manager magazin online)
11:06 Uhr
Bericht: Apple-TV-Stick verworfen, dafür mehr Inhalte für Apple TV+ (Heise)
Apple Keynote
Apple Event im Live Ticker - iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7 und neue Air Pods erwartet
Die Herbst-Keynote von Apple ist jedes Jahr ein Super-Event. Auch heute dürften wieder Millionen Apple-Fans und -Anleger rund um die Welt gespannt auf Neuigkeiten aus Cupertino warten. Alle Details im finanzen.net-Liveticker.
13.09.21
Apple (AAPL) App Store Prospects Clouded by Epic Games Ruling (Zacks)
14:19 Uhr
Apple Event im Live Ticker - iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7 und neue Air Pods erwartet (finanzen.net)
14:07 Uhr
Apple expected to unveil new iPhones as part of 5G push  (Korea Times)
13:46 Uhr
Apple Aktie News: Apple tendiert tiefer (finanzen.net)
13:03 Uhr
Apple Store down ahead of iPhone 13 event - CNET (Cnet)
12:47 Uhr
Neues Feature bei Apple Pay: Apple Pay Later (finanzen.net)
12:30 Uhr
Apple-Aktie konsolidiert: Warum das Papier langfristig ein Top-Investment bleibt (Börse Online)
12:28 Uhr
Ab 19 Uhr: iPhone 13, Apple Watch 7 und mehr im Liveticker und Live-Kommentar (Heise)
Apple Keynote
Apple Event im Live Ticker - iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7 und neue Air Pods erwartet
Die Herbst-Keynote von Apple ist jedes Jahr ein Super-Event. Auch heute dürften wieder Millionen Apple-Fans und -Anleger rund um die Welt gespannt auf Neuigkeiten aus Cupertino warten. Alle Details im finanzen.net-Liveticker.
14:19 Uhr
Apple Event im Live Ticker - iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7 und neue Air Pods erwartet (finanzen.net)
13:46 Uhr
Apple Aktie News: Apple tendiert tiefer (finanzen.net)
12:47 Uhr
Neues Feature bei Apple Pay: Apple Pay Later (finanzen.net)
12:30 Uhr
Apple-Aktie konsolidiert: Warum das Papier langfristig ein Top-Investment bleibt (Börse Online)
12:28 Uhr
Ab 19 Uhr: iPhone 13, Apple Watch 7 und mehr im Liveticker und Live-Kommentar (Heise)
12:25 Uhr
Google-Aktie: Südkoreas Kartellbehörde belegt Google mit Millionen-Strafe (dpa-afx)
12:00 Uhr
MARKT USA/Inflationsdaten dürften Trend an Wall Street bestimmen (Dow Jones)
11:56 Uhr
Apples iPhone-Keynote 2021 im Liveticker: iPhone 13, Apple Watch 7 und mehr (Heise)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Apple Inc. Newsmehr Apple Inc. Newsmehr Apple Inc. Newsmehr Apple Inc. Newsmehr Apple Inc. Newsmehr Apple Inc. Newsmehr Apple Inc. Newsmehr Apple Inc. Newsmehr Apple Inc. Newsmehr Apple Inc. Newsmehr Apple Inc. Newsmehr Apple Inc. Newsmehr Apple Inc. Newsmehr Apple Inc. Newsmehr Apple Inc. Newsmehr Apple Inc. Newsmehr Apple Inc. Newsmehr Apple Inc. Newsmehr Apple Inc. Newsmehr Apple Inc. Newsmehr Apple Inc. Newsmehr Apple Inc. Newsmehr Apple Inc. Newsmehr Apple Inc. News
RSS Feed
Apple Inc. zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysensuche

GO
Werbung

Kursziele Apple Aktie

+0,99%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +0,99%
Ø Kursziel: 151,83
Anzahl:
Buy: 3
Hold: 4
Sell: 0
130
140
150
160
170
180
Barclays Capital
134,00 $
Bernstein Research
132,00 $
Credit Suisse Group
150,00 $
UBS AG
175,00 $
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
180,00 $
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
140,00 $
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +0,99%
Ø Kursziel: 151,83
alle Apple Inc. Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

13:10 Uhr Prosus Buy
13:09 Uhr Orsted Neutral
13:02 Uhr Nokia Buy
12:59 Uhr Apple Neutral
12:45 Uhr Continental Hold
12:45 Uhr DEUTZ Buy
12:44 Uhr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
12:44 Uhr Vonovia Buy
12:25 Uhr PATRIZIA Buy
11:01 Uhr easyJet Neutral
10:52 Uhr Akzo Nobel Neutral
10:51 Uhr Novartis Underweight
10:50 Uhr easyJet Outperform
10:44 Uhr Rio Tinto Equal Weight
10:43 Uhr BHP Group Equal Weight
10:17 Uhr Novo Nordisk Underperform
10:15 Uhr DEUTZ Buy
09:52 Uhr GlaxoSmithKline Hold
09:51 Uhr PATRIZIA Buy
09:31 Uhr Deutsche Post Buy
09:00 Uhr ArcelorMittal Overweight
08:59 Uhr thyssenkrupp Underweight
08:53 Uhr Brenntag Buy
08:53 Uhr PATRIZIA Buy
08:53 Uhr LANXESS Buy
08:52 Uhr Fraport Buy
08:51 Uhr DEUTZ Buy
08:20 Uhr Hapag-Lloyd Buy
08:18 Uhr Merck Sell
08:16 Uhr Delivery Hero Neutral
07:05 Uhr Siemens Healthineers Buy
06:33 Uhr Inditex Buy
13.09.21 STMicroelectronics Outperform
13.09.21 BAT Neutral
13.09.21 Merck Halten
13.09.21 Alphabet A (ex Google) Outperform
13.09.21 Uber Buy
13.09.21 Twitter Sell
13.09.21 Facebook Buy
13.09.21 Alphabet A (ex Google) Buy
13.09.21 Amazon Buy
13.09.21 Danone Buy
13.09.21 Netflix Neutral
13.09.21 Apple Buy
13.09.21 Apple Neutral
13.09.21 Vivendi Buy
13.09.21 Novartis Hold
13.09.21 Deutsche Börse Buy
13.09.21 Merck Buy
13.09.21 Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Overweight

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 36 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 36 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 36 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Von welchem Hersteller würden Sie ein Elektroauto kaufen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen