|Unternehmen:
Apple Inc.
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
$ 140,00
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
$ 149,83
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-6,56%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 150,34
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-6,88%
|
Analyst Name:
Rod Hall
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
$ 151,83
