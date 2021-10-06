  • Suche
Apple Aktie

120,74EUR
-2,66EUR
-2,16%
16:59:02
STU
139,84USD
-1,67USD
-1,18%
17:11:54
NDB

WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005 / Symbol: AAPL

Apple Neutral (Goldman Sachs Group Inc.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Apple auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 140 US-Dollar belassen. Vier Wochen nach dem Bestellstart für das iPhone 13 sehe er einen leichten Rückgang bei den Lieferungen in den USA und China, schrieb Analyst Rod Hall in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Im Vergleich zum iPhone 12 im vergangenen Jahr seien die Lieferzeiten jedoch weiterhin deutlich höher. Dabei erinnerte er daran, dass Lieferzeiten das Gleichgewicht zwischen Angebot und Nachfrage darstellten und kein direkter Indikator für die Nachfrage seien./ck/he

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 12.10.2021 / 16:06 / PDT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / n.b / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Apple Neutral

Unternehmen:
Apple Inc.		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
$ 140,00
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
$ 139,93		 Abst. Kursziel*:
0,05%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
$ 139,84		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
0,11%
Analyst Name:
Rod Hall 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
$ 154,14
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Apple Inc.

16:51 Uhr Apple Neutral Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
16:36 Uhr Apple Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
06.10.21 Apple Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
06.10.21 Apple Buy UBS AG
05.10.21 Apple Neutral Credit Suisse Group
Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Kursziele Apple Aktie

+10,23%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +10,23%
Ø Kursziel: 154,14
Anzahl:
Buy: 3
Hold: 5
Sell: 0
130
140
150
160
170
180
Bernstein Research
132,00 $
Barclays Capital
142,00 $
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
180,00 $
UBS AG
175,00 $
Credit Suisse Group
150,00 $
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
140,00 $
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
160,00 $
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +10,23%
Ø Kursziel: 154,14
