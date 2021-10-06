NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Apple auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 140 US-Dollar belassen. Vier Wochen nach dem Bestellstart für das iPhone 13 sehe er einen leichten Rückgang bei den Lieferungen in den USA und China, schrieb Analyst Rod Hall in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Im Vergleich zum iPhone 12 im vergangenen Jahr seien die Lieferzeiten jedoch weiterhin deutlich höher. Dabei erinnerte er daran, dass Lieferzeiten das Gleichgewicht zwischen Angebot und Nachfrage darstellten und kein direkter Indikator für die Nachfrage seien./ck/he