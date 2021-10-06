|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Apple Inc.
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
$ 140,00
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
$ 139,93
|Abst. Kursziel*:
0,05%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 139,84
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
0,11%
|
Analyst Name:
Rod Hall
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
$ 154,14
|16:02 Uhr
|Apple Neutral
|16:01 Uhr
|Gerresheimer Kaufen
|15:49 Uhr
|Netflix Neutral
|15:48 Uhr
|Boeing Conviction Buy List
|15:48 Uhr
|Apple Neutral
|15:33 Uhr
|LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Outperform
|15:14 Uhr
|Akzo Nobel Neutral
|15:13 Uhr
|JPMorgan Chase Outperform
|13:47 Uhr
|SAP Halten
|12:39 Uhr
|KION GROUP Buy
|12:25 Uhr
|LOréal Buy
|12:25 Uhr
|SAP Neutral
|12:25 Uhr
|WACKER CHEMIE Buy
|12:24 Uhr
|Symrise Buy
|12:24 Uhr
|Linde Buy
|12:24 Uhr
|LANXESS Buy
|12:23 Uhr
|LANXESS Buy
|12:23 Uhr
|K+S Neutral
|12:23 Uhr
|Bayer Outperform
|12:23 Uhr
|Westwing Group Buy
|12:23 Uhr
|Evonik Sell
|12:22 Uhr
|Covestro Neutral
|12:22 Uhr
|ATOSS Software Buy
|12:22 Uhr
|BASF Buy
|12:22 Uhr
|Akzo Nobel Neutral
|12:21 Uhr
|Air Liquide Buy
|12:18 Uhr
|Siemens Healthineers Neutral
|12:16 Uhr
|Airbus Buy
|12:15 Uhr
|Vivendi Buy
|12:08 Uhr
|ElringKlinger Reduce
|12:08 Uhr
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|12:07 Uhr
|Sartorius vz. Buy
|12:07 Uhr
|SAP Hold
|12:04 Uhr
|Brenntag Reduce
|11:45 Uhr
|SAP Buy
|11:44 Uhr
|Knorr-Bremse Hold
|11:43 Uhr
|Airbus Conviction Buy List
|11:42 Uhr
|Givaudan Neutral
|11:42 Uhr
|ASOS Buy
|11:41 Uhr
|Just Eat Takeaway.com Buy
|11:41 Uhr
|LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Buy
|10:54 Uhr
|FUCHS PETROLUB Neutral
|10:43 Uhr
|SAP Buy
|10:42 Uhr
|Stellantis Overweight
|10:41 Uhr
|BNP Paribas Outperform
|10:40 Uhr
|Daimler Overweight
|10:40 Uhr
|SAP Neutral
|10:39 Uhr
|zooplus Neutral
|09:01 Uhr
|ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) Sector Perform
|09:01 Uhr
|Kone Sector Perform
