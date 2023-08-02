Apple Aktie
WKN 865985
ISIN US0378331005
Symbol AAPL
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Bank of America (BofA) hat Apple vor den am diesem Abend erwarteten Quartalszahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 210 US-Dollar belassen. Seine Gespräche mit Investoren deuteten darauf hin, dass der iPhone-Hersteller die Erwartungen für das dritte Geschäftsquartal leicht übertreffen dürfte und den Ausblick womöglich anheben könnte, schrieb Analyst Wamsi Mohan in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Ihm zufolge dürften sich diese Erwartungen als zu optimistisch erweisen./ck/he
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 02.08.2023 / 16:31 / EDT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 02.08.2023 / 16:31 / EDT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Zusammenfassung: Apple Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Apple Inc.
|Analyst:
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
|Kursziel:
$ 210,00
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
$ 191,14
|Abst. Kursziel*:
9,87%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 191,93
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
9,42%
|
Analyst Name:
Wamsi Mohan
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
$ 211,50
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
