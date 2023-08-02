DAX 15.893 -0,8%ESt50 4.305 -0,7%TDax 3.198 -1,2%Dow 35.215 -0,2%Nas 13.960 -0,1%Bitcoin 26.746 +0,4%Euro 1,0946 +0,1%Öl 85,25 +2,2%Gold 1.934 +0,0%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
PayPal A14R7U Infineon 623100 Lufthansa 823212 Tupperware 901014 Telefonica Deutschland A1J5RX Tesla A1CX3T Amazon 906866 Plug Power A1JA81 Uniper UNSE01 NVIDIA 918422 Deutsche Bank 514000 Nikola A2P4A9 TUI TUAG50 BASF BASF11 NEL ASA A0B733
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX deutlich unter 16.000 Punkten -- US-Börsen schließen etwas leichter -- Zalando hebt Prognose an -- Lufthansa verdient mehr -- BMW: Mehr Umsatz und Gewinn -- PayPal, BASF, Robinhood im Fokus
Top News
NASDAQ-Titel Amazon nachbörslich gefragt: Amazon kann Erwartungen übertreffen
Darum stabilisiert sich der Eurokurs
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil

Apple Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
Sparplan anlegen
175,02 EUR -1,00 EUR -0,57 %
STU
191,93 USD +0,76 USD +0,39 %
NDB
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos zu Top-Konditionen beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN UND GRATIS-AKTIE BEKOMMEN
Du hast schon ein Konto? Hier verknüpfen
Marktkap. 2816,63 Mrd. EUR KGV 22,62

WKN 865985

ISIN US0378331005

Symbol AAPL

Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.

Apple Neutral

21:26 Uhr
Apple Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Apple Inc.
175,02 EUR -1,00 EUR -0,57%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Bank of America (BofA) hat Apple vor den am diesem Abend erwarteten Quartalszahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 210 US-Dollar belassen. Seine Gespräche mit Investoren deuteten darauf hin, dass der iPhone-Hersteller die Erwartungen für das dritte Geschäftsquartal leicht übertreffen dürfte und den Ausblick womöglich anheben könnte, schrieb Analyst Wamsi Mohan in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Ihm zufolge dürften sich diese Erwartungen als zu optimistisch erweisen./ck/he

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 02.08.2023 / 16:31 / EDT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 02.08.2023 / 16:31 / EDT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: nui7711 / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Apple Neutral

Unternehmen:
Apple Inc.		 Analyst:
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.		 Kursziel:
$ 210,00
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
$ 191,14		 Abst. Kursziel*:
9,87%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
$ 191,93		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
9,42%
Analyst Name:
Wamsi Mohan 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
$ 211,50

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Apple Inc.

21:26 Apple Neutral Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
02.08.23 Apple Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.08.23 Apple Neutral UBS AG
18.07.23 Apple Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
05.07.23 Apple Neutral UBS AG
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.