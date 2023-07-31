DAX 16.334 -0,7%ESt50 4.438 -0,8%TDax 3.324 -0,1%Dow 35.560 +0,3%Nas 14.346 +0,2%Bitcoin 26.417 -0,6%Euro 1,0970 -0,3%Öl 85,21 -0,4%Gold 1.957 -0,4%
UBS AG

Apple Neutral

10:11 Uhr
Apple Neutral
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Apple auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 190 US-Dollar belassen. Die iPhone-Verkaufszahlen für den Monat Juni seien im Jahresvergleich um 2 Prozent gestiegen, verglichen mit einem Rückgang von 9 Prozent im Juni 2022, schrieb Analyst David Vogt in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Dabei habe der Absatz in den USA abgenommen, in China hingegen zugenommen./edh/la

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 31.07.2023 / 19:08 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 31.07.2023 / 19:08 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: pio3 / Shutterstock.com

