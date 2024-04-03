DAX 18.393 +0,1%ESt50 5.075 +0,1%MSCI World 3.410 +0,2%Dow 39.127 -0,1%Nas 16.277 +0,2%Bitcoin 61.306 +0,5%Euro 1,0870 +0,3%Öl 89,05 -0,6%Gold 2.288 -0,5%
Apple Aktie

157,06 EUR +0,58 EUR +0,37 %
STU
170,75 USD +1,09 USD +0,64 %
vorbörslich
BTT
Marktkap. 2405,18 Mrd. EUR KGV 27,93

WKN 865985

ISIN US0378331005

Symbol AAPL

UBS AG

Apple Neutral

13:46 Uhr
Apple Neutral
Apple Inc.
157,06 EUR 0,58 EUR 0,37%
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Apple auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 190 US-Dollar belassen. Die App-Store-Umsätze im März seien solide gewesen und dürften für ein Erlösplus im gesamten Quartal von 11,6 Prozent im Service-Geschäft des iPhone-Herstellers sorgen, schrieb Analyst David Vogt in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie.Dies entspreche seiner Schätzung./ck/zb

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 03.04.2024 / 17:14 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 03.04.2024 / 17:14 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Apple Neutral

Unternehmen:
Apple Inc.		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
$ 190,00
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
$ 170,27		 Abst. Kursziel*:
11,59%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
$ 170,75		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
11,27%
Analyst Name:
David Vogt 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
$ 199,17

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.