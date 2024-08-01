DAX 17.745 -1,9%ESt50 4.668 -2,0%MSCI World 3.437 -2,3%Dow 39.720 -1,6%Nas 16.612 -3,4%Bitcoin 59.420 -1,9%Euro 1,0909 +1,1%Öl 77,08 -3,7%Gold 2.472 +1,1%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 Amazon 906866 Intel 855681 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Apple 865985 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Tesla A1CX3T Rheinmetall 703000 Microsoft 870747 BASF BASF11 AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) 863186 TUI TUAG50 Deutsche Bank 514000 Meta Platforms (ex Facebook) A1JWVX Lufthansa 823212
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
US-Arbeitsmarkt im Blick: DAX fällt unter 17.700 Zähler -- Wall Street tiefrot -- Amazon und Apple verdienen mehr -- Chevron enttäuscht die Erwartungen -- MicroStrategy, Intel im Fokus
Top News
Siemens-Aktie in Rot: Deutsche Bank AG bewertet Siemens-Aktie
Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: NASDAQ 100 zeigt sich zum Start leichter
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Werbung
Optimale Diversifikation: Wie viele Aktien sollten Sie in Ihrem Portfolio haben? Jetzt mehr erfahren!

Apple Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
Apple Aktien-Sparplan
203,30 EUR +1,20 EUR +0,59 %
STU
221,18 USD +2,81 USD +1,29 %
BTT
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos zu Top-Konditionen beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN
Du hast schon ein ZERO-Konto? Direkt handeln bei ZERO! Bei einem anderen Broker handeln
Marktkap. 3154,32 Mrd. EUR KGV 27,91 Div. Rendite 0,55

WKN 865985

ISIN US0378331005

Symbol AAPL

UBS AG

Apple Neutral

11:06 Uhr
Apple Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Apple Inc.
203,30 EUR 1,20 EUR 0,59%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Apple nach Quartalszahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 190 US-Dollar belassen. Die Resultate sowie der Ausblick auf das neue Geschäftsquartal dürften an der Marktstimmung kaum etwas ändern, schrieb Analyst David Vogt in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Die Geschäfte in China blieben noch schwierig, während Sparmaßnahmen die Gewinne stützten./mis/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 02.08.2024 / 02:41 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 02.08.2024 / 02:41 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: 1000 Words / shutterstock

Zusammenfassung: Apple Neutral

Unternehmen:
Apple Inc.		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
$ 190,00
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
$ 218,36		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-12,99%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
$ 221,18		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-14,10%
Analyst Name:
David Vogt 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
$ 214,67

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Apple Inc.

11:06 Apple Neutral UBS AG
11:01 Apple Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
10:46 Apple Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
30.07.24 Apple Neutral UBS AG
29.07.24 Apple Neutral UBS AG
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.