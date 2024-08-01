Apple Aktie
WKN 865985
ISIN US0378331005
Symbol AAPL
Apple Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Apple nach Quartalszahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 190 US-Dollar belassen. Die Resultate sowie der Ausblick auf das neue Geschäftsquartal dürften an der Marktstimmung kaum etwas ändern, schrieb Analyst David Vogt in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Die Geschäfte in China blieben noch schwierig, während Sparmaßnahmen die Gewinne stützten./mis/ajx
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 02.08.2024 / 02:41 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 02.08.2024 / 02:41 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: 1000 Words / shutterstock
Zusammenfassung: Apple Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Apple Inc.
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
$ 190,00
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
$ 218,36
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-12,99%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 221,18
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-14,10%
|
Analyst Name:
David Vogt
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
$ 214,67
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Apple Inc.
|11:06
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|11:01
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10:46
|Apple Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.07.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|29.07.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|11:06
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|11:01
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10:46
|Apple Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.07.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|29.07.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|11:01
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10:46
|Apple Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.07.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.07.24
|Apple Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|28.06.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.02.24
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|02.01.24
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|21.04.21
|Apple Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|19.11.20
|Apple Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.10.20
|Apple Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11:06
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|30.07.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|29.07.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|17.07.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|12.07.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG