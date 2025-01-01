DAX 20.000 +0,5%ESt50 4.903 +0,2%Top 10 Crypto 15,26 +3,7%Dow 42.544 -0,1%Nas 19.311 -0,9%Bitcoin 92.305 +1,2%Euro 1,0353 +0,0%Öl 74,94 +0,2%Gold 2.633 +0,3%
Heute im Fokus
Erster Handelstag des Jahres 2025: DAX in Grün -- Börsen in China verbuchen Verluste -- Wechsel an der Spitze der Deutschen Börse: Stephan Leithner neuer CEO -- Linde, Leonardo im Fokus
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat Apple auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 236 US-Dollar belassen. Nach einem weiteren Monat schwacher iPhone-Verkäufe habe er seine diesbezüglichen Absatz- und Umsatzprognosen gesenkt, die ohnehin schon unter den Konsensschätzungen lägen, schrieb Analyst David Vogt in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Zudem revidierte er seine Erwartungen für den Konzernumsatz und das Ergebnis je Aktie im vergangenen Quartal nach unten./gl/bek

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 31.12.2024 / 15:09 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 31.12.2024 / 15:09 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Unternehmen:
Apple Inc.		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
$ 236,00
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
$ 250,42		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-5,76%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
$ 250,42		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-5,76%
Analyst Name:
David Vogt 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
$ 235,81

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Apple Inc.

08:36 Apple Neutral UBS AG
16.12.24 Apple Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
29.11.24 Apple Neutral UBS AG
20.11.24 Apple Neutral UBS AG
19.11.24 Apple Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen

