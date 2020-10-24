NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat Apple vor Quartalszahlen auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 150 US-Dollar belassen. De Technologiekonzern dürfte die Erwartungen moderat übertreffen, schrieb Analyst Samik Chatterjee in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Zudem habe der Ausblick Luft nach oben, da Daten der Zulieferer für höhere Fertigungszahlen der neuen, 5G-fähigen iPhones sprächen./gl/bek