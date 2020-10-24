  • Suche
Apple Aktie WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005

96,11EUR
-0,78EUR
-0,81%
13:05:25
STU
115,04USD
-0,71USD
-0,61%
24.10.2020
NAS
26.10.2020 10:16

Apple overweight (JP Morgan Chase & Co.)

Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Apple Inc.

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat Apple vor Quartalszahlen auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 150 US-Dollar belassen. De Technologiekonzern dürfte die Erwartungen moderat übertreffen, schrieb Analyst Samik Chatterjee in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Zudem habe der Ausblick Luft nach oben, da Daten der Zulieferer für höhere Fertigungszahlen der neuen, 5G-fähigen iPhones sprächen./gl/bek

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 25.10.2020 / 21:00 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 26.10.2020 / 00:15 / GMT


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Apple overweight

Unternehmen:
Apple Inc.		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
$ 150,00
Rating jetzt:
overweight		 Kurs*:
$ 115,04		 Abst. Kursziel*:
30,39%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
$ 115,04		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
30,39%
Analyst Name:
Samik Chatterjee 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
$ 193,67
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Kursziele Apple Aktie

+68,35%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +68,35%
Ø Kursziel: 193,67
Anzahl:
Buy: 5
Hold: 4
Sell: 0
0
100
200
300
400
500
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
150,00 $
Deutsche Bank AG
440,00 $
Bernstein Research
100,00 $
Credit Suisse Group
106,00 $
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
80,00 $
Morgan Stanley
520,00 $
Barclays Capital
100,00 $
UBS AG
115,00 $
RBC Capital Markets
132,00 $
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +68,35%
Ø Kursziel: 193,67
alle Apple Inc. Kursziele

