NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Apple vor Zahlen auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 150 US-Dollar belassen. Wegen einer nachlassenden Dynamik beim iPhone-Absatz dürften Erwartungen der Anleger für das zweite Quartal gedämpft sein, schrieb Analyst Samik Chatterjee in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Prognose. Positive Überraschungen könnten aber von den Produkten Mac und iPad ausgehen./mf/edh