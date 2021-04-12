  • Suche
Apple Aktie WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005

112,84EUR
+0,24EUR
+0,21%
14:48:45
STU
134,43USD
+3,19USD
+2,43%
02:00:00
NAS
14.04.2021 14:01

Apple overweight (JP Morgan Chase & Co.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Apple vor Zahlen auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 150 US-Dollar belassen. Wegen einer nachlassenden Dynamik beim iPhone-Absatz dürften Erwartungen der Anleger für das zweite Quartal gedämpft sein, schrieb Analyst Samik Chatterjee in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Prognose. Positive Überraschungen könnten aber von den Produkten Mac und iPad ausgehen./mf/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 13.04.2021 / 07:32 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 14.04.2021 / 00:15 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Apple overweight

Unternehmen:
Apple Inc.		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
$ 150,00
Rating jetzt:
overweight		 Kurs*:
$ 134,92		 Abst. Kursziel*:
11,18%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
$ 134,43		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
11,58%
Analyst Name:
Samik Chatterjee 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
$ 141,11
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Apple Inc.

14:01 Uhr Apple overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
12.04.21 Apple buy UBS AG
31.03.21 Apple buy UBS AG
26.03.21 Apple Neutral UBS AG
11.03.21 Apple overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.

Keynote kommende Woche?
Apple könnte am 20. April neues Produkt präsentieren - Apple-Aktie mit Gewinnen
Apple könnte kommende Woche ein neues Produkt präsentieren. Apples virtuelle Assistentin Siri hat der Webseite MacRumors zufolge durchsickern lassen, dass der Konzern am 20. April im Rahmen einer Veranstaltung ein neues Produkt präsentieren will.
11:48 Uhr
Apple Car: LG-Magna als Fertiger für Apples E-Auto im Gespräch (Heise)
10:52 Uhr
England: Google und Apple blockieren Update der Corona-App mit Check-In-Funktion (Heise)
10:15 Uhr
Build-Werkzeug: Gradle 7 zielt auf Apple Silicon und Java 16 (Heise)
08:22 Uhr
Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google, Zoom - Boom bei Big Tech als Dauerzustand? (Der Aktionär)
08:11 Uhr
Apple TV+ startet neue King-Serie mit Julianne Moore und Clive Owen (DWDL)
01:17 Uhr
iPads & mehr: Apple bestätigt kommendes Produkt-Event  (Heise)
13.04.21
Schlussglocke: Nasdaq 100 und S&P 500 mit neuen Rekorden - Apple an der Dow-Spitze - Zurückhaltung bei Bankwerten (Der Aktionär)
13.04.21
Apple lässt leere iPad-Kartons um die Welt fliegen - das steckt dahinter (finanzen.net)
