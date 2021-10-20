|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Apple Inc.
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
$ 180,00
|Rating jetzt:
Overweight
|Kurs*:
$ 146,55
|Abst. Kursziel*:
22,82%
|Rating vorher:
Overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 149,26
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
20,59%
|
Analyst Name:
Samik Chatterjee
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
$ 154,14
|20.10.21
|Apple Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|19.10.21
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.10.21
|Apple Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|13.10.21
|Apple Neutral
|Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
|13.10.21
|Apple Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.10.21
|Apple Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|19.10.21
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.10.21
|Apple Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|13.10.21
|Apple Neutral
|Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
|13.10.21
|Apple Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|19.10.21
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.10.21
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.10.21
|Apple Buy
|UBS AG
|15.09.21
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.09.21
|Apple Buy
|UBS AG
|21.04.21
|Apple Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|19.11.20
|Apple Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.10.20
|Apple Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14.10.20
|Apple Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.09.20
|Apple Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.10.21
|Apple Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.10.21
|Apple Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|13.10.21
|Apple Neutral
|Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
|13.10.21
|Apple Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|05.10.21
|Apple Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|20.10.21
|METRO (St.) Hold
|20.10.21
|METRO (St.) Neutral
|20.10.21
|Akzo Nobel Underperform
|20.10.21
|Commerzbank Neutral
|20.10.21
|Deutsche Börse Equal Weight
|20.10.21
|Nestlé Add
|20.10.21
|Deutsche Börse Kaufen
|20.10.21
|Sixt Kaufen
|20.10.21
|Renault Overweight
|20.10.21
|Nestlé Sector Perform
|20.10.21
|Renault Sector Perform
|20.10.21
|Danone Sell
|20.10.21
|Deutsche Telekom Outperform
|20.10.21
|Roche Outperform
|20.10.21
|NEL ASA Outperform
|20.10.21
|Coca-Cola Outperform
|20.10.21
|Kering Outperform
|20.10.21
|Kering Outperform
|20.10.21
|AstraZeneca Outperform
|20.10.21
|Credit Suisse (CS) Overweight
|20.10.21
|Bayer Equal Weight
|20.10.21
|HUGO BOSS Buy
|20.10.21
|VINCI Buy
|20.10.21
|Merck Overweight
|20.10.21
|Akzo Nobel Conviction Buy List
|20.10.21
|Nestlé Buy
|20.10.21
|Sixt Reduce
|20.10.21
|Roche Conviction Buy List
|20.10.21
|Volkswagen (VW) vz. Outperform
|20.10.21
|BMW Sector Perform
|20.10.21
|Daimler Outperform
|20.10.21
|Yara International ASA Neutral
|20.10.21
|Software Underweight
|20.10.21
|ASML NV Buy
|20.10.21
|Netflix Neutral
|20.10.21
|Kering Overweight
|20.10.21
|Roche Overweight
|20.10.21
|Software Buy
|20.10.21
|ASML NV Neutral
|20.10.21
|Nestlé Buy
|20.10.21
|ASML NV Hold
|20.10.21
|Nestlé Buy
|20.10.21
|Bayer Buy
|20.10.21
|Danone Buy
|20.10.21
|Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Buy
|20.10.21
|Roche Hold
|20.10.21
|Deutsche Börse Buy
|20.10.21
|Kering Buy
|20.10.21
|Sartorius vz. Buy
|20.10.21
|JENOPTIK Buy
