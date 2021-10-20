NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Apple nach der Vorstellung neuer Produkte im Rahmen eines Online-Events auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 180 US-Dollar belassen. Insgesamt sehe er die Veranstaltung als Versuch des Computerkonzerns, schrittweise Änderungen an bestehenden Produkten vorzunehmen, um die Akzeptanz in einer breiteren Bevölkerungsgruppe zu fördern, schrieb Analyst Samik Chatterjee in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Ermöglicht werde dies dadurch, dass die Produkte in einer breiteren Preisspanne angeboten würden./la/men