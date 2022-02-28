  • Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Trading
Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
+ + + Neu bei CMC: Gehebelt im Portfolio handeln - Realisierung 1x pro Jahr! + + + DPS sind komplexe Instrumente und unterliegen einem Verlustrisiko.-w-

Apple Aktie

146,28EUR
+1,26EUR
+0,87%
16:36:03
STU
161,37USD
+3,93USD
+2,50%
16:41:13
NDB

WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005 / Symbol: AAPL

  Kaufen  
Verkaufen
oder
mehr Daten anzeigen
Werbung
09.03.2022 15:56

Apple Overweight (JP Morgan Chase & Co.)

DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Apple nach einer Veranstaltung zu neuen Produkten und Angeboten auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 210 US-Dollar belassen. Die Ankündigungen zum iPhone SE 3 und zum iPad Air deckten sich mit den Erwartungen, schrieb Analyst Samik Chatterjee in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Positiv wertete der Experte Live-Sport-Angebote für Apple TV und neue Farbvarianten des iPhone 13 und iPhone 13 Pro./bek/jha/

Werbung

Passende Produkte der Société Générale

Name WKN Hebel Kurs
Best Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Apple
Long
 SD6GCE 4,95
2,96
Best Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Apple
Long
 SF82B4 9,99
1,47
Nur 2,50 € pro Trade* für alle Produkte der Société Générale.
Jetzt günstig traden!
Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie hier: SD6GCE, SF82B4. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise** zu dieser Werbung.
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.03.2022 / 18:32 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 09.03.2022 / 18:35 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Apple Overweight

Unternehmen:
Apple Inc.		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
$ 210,00
Rating jetzt:
Overweight		 Kurs*:
$ 159,99		 Abst. Kursziel*:
31,26%
Rating vorher:
Overweight		 Kurs aktuell:
$ 161,41		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
30,10%
Analyst Name:
Samik Chatterjee 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
$ 170,88
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Apple Inc.

15:56 Uhr Apple Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
28.02.22 Apple Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
18.02.22 Apple Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
28.01.22 Apple Buy UBS AG
28.01.22 Apple Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.

Giganten im Überblick
Google-Aktie, Netflix-Aktie, Tesla-Aktie & Co: So schneiden die US-Tech-Riesen in der aktuellen Bilanzsaison ab
In jedem Quartal aufs Neue hält die Bilanzsaison die Börsen in Atem. Besonders ins Augenmerk rücken die US-Tech-Giganten wie Apple, Facebook, Amazon, Google und Co.
15:46 Uhr
Apple Aktie News: Apple gewinnt an Fahrt (finanzen.net)
15:33 Uhr
Apple-Aktie nach Keynote grün: Apple stellt "leistungsstärksten" Chip, neues iPhone SE und iPad Air vor (dpa-afx)
15:15 Uhr
USB-C und Thunderbolt: Apples Thunderbolt-4-Kabel kostet mindestens 150 Euro (Golem.de)
14:30 Uhr
M1 Ultra: Apples geheimes Doppel-Design (Golem.de)
14:07 Uhr
Apple bringt High-End-Rechner Mac Studio auf den Markt (Tagesschau)
13:26 Uhr
Apple TV+ Bags MLB Friday Night Streaming Rights (MediaPost.com)
12:45 Uhr
Apple: Mac Studio mit M1 Ultra bereits mit Wartezeit (Golem.de)
12:01 Uhr
Apple: Neuer Mac Pro mit Apple Silicon im Anflug (Heise)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Apple Inc. Newsmehr Apple Inc. Newsmehr Apple Inc. Newsmehr Apple Inc. Newsmehr Apple Inc. Newsmehr Apple Inc. Newsmehr Apple Inc. Newsmehr Apple Inc. Newsmehr Apple Inc. Newsmehr Apple Inc. Newsmehr Apple Inc. News
RSS Feed
Apple Inc. zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysensuche

GO
Werbung

Kursziele Apple Aktie

+5,86%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +5,86%
Ø Kursziel: 170,88
Anzahl:
Buy: 4
Hold: 5
Sell: 0
130
140
150
160
170
180
190
200
210
Bernstein Research
132,00 $
Morgan Stanley
200,00 $
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
160,00 $
Credit Suisse Group
150,00 $
Barclays Capital
169,00 $
UBS AG
185,00 $
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
161,00 $
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
210,00 $
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +5,86%
Ø Kursziel: 170,88
alle Apple Inc. Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

15:06 Uhr Apple Overweight
15:05 Uhr Oracle Buy
14:42 Uhr Vodafone Group Outperform
14:41 Uhr Deutsche Telekom Outperform
14:34 Uhr Ströer Buy
14:34 Uhr Danone Sell
14:33 Uhr Deutsche Telekom Buy
14:28 Uhr ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) Outperform
14:27 Uhr Siemens Market-Perform
14:27 Uhr Schneider Electric Market-Perform
14:26 Uhr Siemens Energy Underperform
14:26 Uhr KION GROUP Market-Perform
14:23 Uhr Volkswagen (VW) vz. Buy
14:23 Uhr Boeing Buy
14:23 Uhr Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) Buy
14:22 Uhr Oracle Hold
14:22 Uhr Stellantis Buy
14:22 Uhr Continental Buy
14:22 Uhr Schaeffler Neutral
14:22 Uhr Prudential Buy
14:21 Uhr Continental Buy
13:37 Uhr VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie Buy
13:25 Uhr Givaudan Hold
13:23 Uhr Stabilus Buy
13:23 Uhr Schaeffler Hold
13:22 Uhr Deutsche Beteiligungs Buy
13:22 Uhr UniCredit Buy
13:21 Uhr Klöckner Buy
13:21 Uhr adidas Hold
13:16 Uhr S&T Buy
13:14 Uhr NORMA Group Buy
13:02 Uhr Schaeffler Buy
13:00 Uhr Danone Hold
12:50 Uhr Prudential Buy
12:48 Uhr Deutsche Börse Buy
12:29 Uhr Sanofi Equal Weight
12:26 Uhr Flutter Entertainment Overweight
12:26 Uhr ASOS Neutral
12:24 Uhr Vonovia Conviction Buy List
12:23 Uhr Beiersdorf Buy
12:23 Uhr Just Eat Takeaway.com Buy
12:21 Uhr adidas Buy
12:20 Uhr K+S Hold
12:17 Uhr Prudential Overweight
12:15 Uhr Brenntag Overweight
12:01 Uhr GEA Overweight
11:51 Uhr Deutsche Post Overweight
11:45 Uhr Vodafone Group Overweight
11:39 Uhr KWS SAAT Kaufen
11:38 Uhr Schaeffler Kaufen

Top-Rankings

Die wohlhabendsten Prozent eines Landes
Ab diesem Nettovermögen gehört man zu den reichsten 1 Prozent eines Landes. In Millionen Dollar.
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 9 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 9 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Sehen Sie den Angriff Russlands auf die Ukraine auch als Bedrohung für Deutschland?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen