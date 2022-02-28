NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Apple nach einer Veranstaltung zu neuen Produkten und Angeboten auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 210 US-Dollar belassen. Die Ankündigungen zum iPhone SE 3 und zum iPad Air deckten sich mit den Erwartungen, schrieb Analyst Samik Chatterjee in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Positiv wertete der Experte Live-Sport-Angebote für Apple TV und neue Farbvarianten des iPhone 13 und iPhone 13 Pro./bek/jha/