|Unternehmen:
Apple Inc.
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
$ 210,00
|Rating jetzt:
Overweight
|Kurs*:
$ 159,99
|Abst. Kursziel*:
31,26%
|Rating vorher:
Overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 161,41
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
30,10%
|
Analyst Name:
Samik Chatterjee
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
$ 170,88
