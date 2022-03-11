NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Apple auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 210 US-Dollar belassen. Die iPhone-Auslieferungen des Computerkonzerns in China hätten im Februar zwar etwas unter dem saisonüblichen Anstieg gelegen, schrieb Analyst Samik Chatterjee in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Im Vergleich zum Vorjahresmonat aber ergebe sich immer noch ein deutliches Plus, das der Experte vor allem auf Marktanteilsgewinne im Zuge der Einführung des iPhone 13 zurückführte./la/jha/