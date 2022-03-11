  • Suche
Apple Aktie

149,14EUR
+0,80EUR
+0,54%
19:49:03
STU
164,29USD
+0,31USD
+0,19%
19:55:56
NDB

WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005 / Symbol: AAPL

21.03.2022 18:46

Apple Overweight (JP Morgan Chase & Co.)

DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Apple auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 210 US-Dollar belassen. Die iPhone-Auslieferungen des Computerkonzerns in China hätten im Februar zwar etwas unter dem saisonüblichen Anstieg gelegen, schrieb Analyst Samik Chatterjee in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Im Vergleich zum Vorjahresmonat aber ergebe sich immer noch ein deutliches Plus, das der Experte vor allem auf Marktanteilsgewinne im Zuge der Einführung des iPhone 13 zurückführte./la/jha/

Passende Produkte der Société Générale

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 21.03.2022 / 12:25 / EDT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 21.03.2022 / 12:26 / EDT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Apple Overweight

Unternehmen:
Apple Inc.		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
$ 210,00
Rating jetzt:
Overweight		 Kurs*:
$ 163,60		 Abst. Kursziel*:
28,36%
Rating vorher:
Overweight		 Kurs aktuell:
$ 164,24		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
27,86%
Analyst Name:
Samik Chatterjee 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
$ 171,00
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Apple Inc.

18:46 Uhr Apple Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
11.03.22 Apple Equal Weight Barclays Capital
09.03.22 Apple Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
28.02.22 Apple Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
18.02.22 Apple Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.

Partnerschaft
Porsche-Aktie reagiert positiv: Porsche SE stockt Dividende deutlich auf - Gespräche mit Apple über mögliche Kooperation geführt
Die Porsche Automobil Holding SE will die Dividende für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 auf 2,56 Euro (Vorjahr: 2,21 Euro) je Vorzugsaktie und auf 2,554 Euro (Vorjahr: 2,204 Euro) je Stammaktie erhöhen.
18:47 Uhr
Störung bei diversen Apple-Diensten (dpa-afx)
18:39 Uhr
Apple entfernt In-App-Käufe aus TV-App für Android TV (Heise)
18:00 Uhr
17:56 Uhr
Apple-Aktie: Analysten trotz Produktionsstopp bei Apple-Partner Foxconn unbesorgt - Betrieb teilweise wieder aufgenommen (finanzen.net)
17:47 Uhr
Apple Aktie News: Apple höher (finanzen.net)
mehr Apple Inc. News
Kursziele Apple Aktie

+4,12%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +4,12%
Ø Kursziel: 171,00
Anzahl:
Buy: 4
Hold: 5
Sell: 0
130
140
150
160
170
180
190
200
210
Barclays Capital
170,00 $
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
210,00 $
Bernstein Research
132,00 $
Morgan Stanley
200,00 $
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
160,00 $
Credit Suisse Group
150,00 $
UBS AG
185,00 $
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
161,00 $
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +4,12%
Ø Kursziel: 171,00
Aktuelle Analysen

18:34 Uhr Siemens Energy Kaufen
17:58 Uhr Apple Overweight
17:19 Uhr Beiersdorf Kaufen
17:14 Uhr Fresenius Medical Care Buy
17:04 Uhr Boeing Outperform
16:42 Uhr Boeing Overweight
16:27 Uhr Fresenius Medical Care Underweight
14:45 Uhr Reckitt Benckiser Neutral
14:45 Uhr Enel Conviction Buy List
14:44 Uhr Instone Real Estate Group Outperform
14:44 Uhr Engie (ex GDF Suez) Conviction Buy List
14:43 Uhr Deutsche Bank Buy
14:36 Uhr Covestro Buy
14:31 Uhr Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Buy
14:31 Uhr BBVA Neutral
14:30 Uhr Linde Buy
14:29 Uhr Symrise Buy
13:34 Uhr Volkswagen (VW) vz. Outperform
13:31 Uhr SAP Buy
13:31 Uhr Inditex Neutral
13:30 Uhr ASOS Neutral
13:30 Uhr Vonovia Conviction Buy List
12:58 Uhr Air Liquide Outperform
12:56 Uhr Hennes Mauritz (H M, H&M) Buy
12:55 Uhr Sanofi Outperform
12:45 Uhr Zalando Buy
12:45 Uhr SAP Buy
12:45 Uhr ABOUT YOU Buy
12:04 Uhr Sixt Kaufen
12:02 Uhr Hannover Rück Kaufen
11:54 Uhr RTL Halten
11:49 Uhr Kering Overweight
11:48 Uhr LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Overweight
11:47 Uhr Richemont Overweight
11:44 Uhr Hermès (Hermes International) Equal Weight
11:41 Uhr Daimler Truck Kaufen
11:34 Uhr S&T Buy
11:25 Uhr Hennes Mauritz (H M, H&M) Outperform
11:15 Uhr Salzgitter Buy
10:46 Uhr Salzgitter Neutral
10:33 Uhr Eni Outperform
10:32 Uhr RWE Outperform
10:13 Uhr Vonovia Overweight
10:10 Uhr Vodafone Group Overweight
10:09 Uhr SAP Overweight
10:08 Uhr Vantage Towers Overweight
09:55 Uhr RTL Buy
09:52 Uhr Rheinmetall Buy
09:44 Uhr Kering Hold
09:44 Uhr HUGO BOSS Hold

