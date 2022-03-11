|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Apple Inc.
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
$ 210,00
|Rating jetzt:
Overweight
|Kurs*:
$ 163,60
|Abst. Kursziel*:
28,36%
|Rating vorher:
Overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 164,24
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
27,86%
|
Analyst Name:
Samik Chatterjee
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
$ 171,00
|18:34 Uhr
|Siemens Energy Kaufen
|17:58 Uhr
|Apple Overweight
|17:19 Uhr
|Beiersdorf Kaufen
|17:14 Uhr
|Fresenius Medical Care Buy
|17:04 Uhr
|Boeing Outperform
|16:42 Uhr
|Boeing Overweight
|16:27 Uhr
|Fresenius Medical Care Underweight
|14:45 Uhr
|Reckitt Benckiser Neutral
|14:45 Uhr
|Enel Conviction Buy List
|14:44 Uhr
|Instone Real Estate Group Outperform
|14:44 Uhr
|Engie (ex GDF Suez) Conviction Buy List
|14:43 Uhr
|Deutsche Bank Buy
|14:36 Uhr
|Covestro Buy
|14:31 Uhr
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Buy
|14:31 Uhr
|BBVA Neutral
|14:30 Uhr
|Linde Buy
|14:29 Uhr
|Symrise Buy
|13:34 Uhr
|Volkswagen (VW) vz. Outperform
|13:31 Uhr
|SAP Buy
|13:31 Uhr
|Inditex Neutral
|13:30 Uhr
|ASOS Neutral
|13:30 Uhr
|Vonovia Conviction Buy List
|12:58 Uhr
|Air Liquide Outperform
|12:56 Uhr
|Hennes Mauritz (H M, H&M) Buy
|12:55 Uhr
|Sanofi Outperform
|12:45 Uhr
|Zalando Buy
|12:45 Uhr
|SAP Buy
|12:45 Uhr
|ABOUT YOU Buy
|12:04 Uhr
|Sixt Kaufen
|12:02 Uhr
|Hannover Rück Kaufen
|11:54 Uhr
|RTL Halten
|11:49 Uhr
|Kering Overweight
|11:48 Uhr
|LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Overweight
|11:47 Uhr
|Richemont Overweight
|11:44 Uhr
|Hermès (Hermes International) Equal Weight
|11:41 Uhr
|Daimler Truck Kaufen
|11:34 Uhr
|S&T Buy
|11:25 Uhr
|Hennes Mauritz (H M, H&M) Outperform
|11:15 Uhr
|Salzgitter Buy
|10:46 Uhr
|Salzgitter Neutral
|10:33 Uhr
|Eni Outperform
|10:32 Uhr
|RWE Outperform
|10:13 Uhr
|Vonovia Overweight
|10:10 Uhr
|Vodafone Group Overweight
|10:09 Uhr
|SAP Overweight
|10:08 Uhr
|Vantage Towers Overweight
|09:55 Uhr
|RTL Buy
|09:52 Uhr
|Rheinmetall Buy
|09:44 Uhr
|Kering Hold
|09:44 Uhr
|HUGO BOSS Hold
