Apple Aktie

156,82EUR
+0,28EUR
+0,18%
14:56:13
XETRA
171,09USD
-0,74USD
-0,43%
15:12:00
NDB

WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005 / Symbol: AAPL

07.04.2022 14:51

Apple Overweight (JP Morgan Chase & Co.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Apple auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 210 US-Dollar belassen. Analyst Samik Chatterjee reduzierte in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie seine Erwartungen an den iPhone-Absatz auf ein moderateres Niveau wegen trüberer Perspektiven für die Konsumentenausgaben. Ein von ihm steigend erwarteter Marktanteil dürfte Apple aber dennoch ein robustes Ergebnis bescheren, betonte der Experte. Lanfristig sieht er die Aktien weiter positiv./tih/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.04.2022 / 22:39 / EDT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 07.04.2022 / 00:15 / EDT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Apple Overweight

Unternehmen:
Apple Inc.		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
$ 210,00
Rating jetzt:
Overweight		 Kurs*:
$ 171,56		 Abst. Kursziel*:
22,41%
Rating vorher:
Overweight		 Kurs aktuell:
$ 171,09		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
22,74%
Analyst Name:
Samik Chatterjee 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
$ 171,00
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Apple Inc.

04.04.22 Apple Buy UBS AG
21.03.22 Apple Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
11.03.22 Apple Equal Weight Barclays Capital
09.03.22 Apple Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
28.02.22 Apple Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.

Virtuelle Welten im Blick
NVIDIA, AMD, QUALCOMM oder Intel: Mit welchen Chip-Aktien Anleger am besten vom Metaverse profitieren
Anleger, die in die virtuelle Welt des Metaverse investieren wollen, haben die Qual der Wahl. Zahlreiche Unternehmen, darunter auch Chiphersteller wie NVIDIA und AMD, haben Initiativen in diesem Segment gestartet und wollen sich eine starke Wettbewerbsposition verschaffen.
14:40 Uhr
Apples iPhone X: Face-ID-Reparatur ohne Austausch des Smartphones kommt (Golem.de)
14:01 Uhr
Samsung-Aktie dennoch tiefer: Samsung will deutlich mehr Gewinn erzielen (dpa-afx)
13:57 Uhr
Apple-Aktie: Einschätzungen und Kursziele der Analysten im März (finanzen.net)
13:05 Uhr
Morgan Stanley: Tech-Rally könnte durch abflachende Zinsstrukturkurve bedroht werden (finanzen.net)
12:05 Uhr
Apple Aktie News: Apple tendiert am Mittag nordwärts (finanzen.net)
11:15 Uhr
Geplünderte Apple-Produkte: Ukraine trackt russische Soldaten über "Wo ist?" (Heise)
09:37 Uhr
Apple-Maps-Datensammlung: Apple schickt Menschen mit Rucksäcken durch Köln (Heise)
09:11 Uhr
NVIDIA-Aktie, Amazon-Aktie, PayPal-Aktie & Co im Überblick: So fielen die Bilanzen der US-Tech-Riesen aus (finanzen.net)
Kursziele Apple Aktie

-0,05%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -0,05%
Ø Kursziel: 171,00
Anzahl:
Buy: 4
Hold: 5
Sell: 0
130
140
150
160
170
180
190
200
210
Barclays Capital
170,00 $
UBS AG
185,00 $
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
210,00 $
Bernstein Research
132,00 $
Morgan Stanley
200,00 $
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
160,00 $
Credit Suisse Group
150,00 $
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
161,00 $
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -0,05%
Ø Kursziel: 171,00
alle Apple Inc. Kursziele

