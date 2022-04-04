NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Apple auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 210 US-Dollar belassen. Analyst Samik Chatterjee reduzierte in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie seine Erwartungen an den iPhone-Absatz auf ein moderateres Niveau wegen trüberer Perspektiven für die Konsumentenausgaben. Ein von ihm steigend erwarteter Marktanteil dürfte Apple aber dennoch ein robustes Ergebnis bescheren, betonte der Experte. Lanfristig sieht er die Aktien weiter positiv./tih/edh