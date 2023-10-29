Apple Aktie
WKN 865985
ISIN US0378331005
Symbol AAPL
Apple Overweight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Apple vor Zahlen zum vierten Geschäftsquartal auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 230 US-Dollar belassen. Der iPhone-Hersteller dürfte aufgrund des erhöhten Wettbewerbsdrucks in China sowie des weltweit weiterhin schwierigen Konjunkturumfelds mit Herausforderungen konfrontiert worden sein, schrieb Analyst Samik Chatterjee in einem am Montag vorliegenden Ausblick. Dennoch könnten die Quartalszahlen und der Ausblick im Vergleich zur jüngst pessimistischen Stimmung für die Aktie besser als vom Markt befürchtet ausfallen./edh/mis
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 30.10.2023 / 00:43 / EDT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 30.10.2023 / 05:00 / EDT
Zusammenfassung: Apple Overweight
|Unternehmen:
Apple Inc.
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
$ 230,00
|Rating jetzt:
Overweight
|Kurs*:
$ 168,36
|Abst. Kursziel*:
36,62%
|Rating vorher:
Overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 169,90
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
35,37%
|
Analyst Name:
Samik Chatterjee
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
$ 203,71
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Apple Inc.
|13:51
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.10.23
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.10.23
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|04.10.23
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|28.09.23
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
