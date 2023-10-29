DAX 14.746 +0,4%ESt50 4.043 +0,7%MSCI World 2.732 -0,3%Dow 32.688 +0,8%Nas 12.779 +1,1%Bitcoin 32.823 +0,4%Euro 1,0605 +0,4%Öl 88,89 -1,7%Gold 2.001 -0,1%
Marktkap. 2491,22 Mrd. EUR KGV 22,62

WKN 865985

ISIN US0378331005

Symbol AAPL

JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Apple Overweight

13:51 Uhr
Apple Overweight
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Apple vor Zahlen zum vierten Geschäftsquartal auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 230 US-Dollar belassen. Der iPhone-Hersteller dürfte aufgrund des erhöhten Wettbewerbsdrucks in China sowie des weltweit weiterhin schwierigen Konjunkturumfelds mit Herausforderungen konfrontiert worden sein, schrieb Analyst Samik Chatterjee in einem am Montag vorliegenden Ausblick. Dennoch könnten die Quartalszahlen und der Ausblick im Vergleich zur jüngst pessimistischen Stimmung für die Aktie besser als vom Markt befürchtet ausfallen./edh/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 30.10.2023 / 00:43 / EDT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 30.10.2023 / 05:00 / EDT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: r.classen / Shutterstock.com

Apple Overweight

Unternehmen:
Analyst: JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Kursziel: $ 230,00
$ 230,00
Rating jetzt:
Overweight		 Kurs*:
$ 168,36		 Abst. Kursziel*:
36,62%
Rating vorher:
Overweight		 Kurs aktuell:
$ 169,90		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
35,37%
Analyst Name:
Samik Chatterjee 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
$ 203,71

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.