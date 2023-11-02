DAX 15.144 +1,5%ESt50 4.170 +1,9%MSCI World 2.853 +2,0%Dow 33.839 +1,7%Nas 13.294 +1,8%Bitcoin 32.375 -1,6%Euro 1,0633 +0,1%Öl 87,14 +0,2%Gold 1.988 +0,2%
Apple Aktie

161,74 EUR -4,54 EUR -2,73 %
STU
177,57 USD +3,60 USD +2,07 %
NDB
Marktkap. 2560,37 Mrd. EUR KGV 22,62

WKN 865985

ISIN US0378331005

Symbol AAPL

JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Apple Overweight

08:16 Uhr
Apple Overweight
Apple Inc.
161,74 EUR -4,54 EUR -2,73%
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Apple nach Quartalszahlen von 230 auf 225 US-Dollar gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Der Technologiekonzern habe die Erwartungen weitgehend erfüllt und erneut die Widerstandskraft seines Produktportfolios in einem schwierigen Umfeld bewiesen, schrieb Analyst Samik Chatterjee in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie./gl/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 02.11.2023 / 23:21 / EDT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 02.11.2023 / 23:21 / EDT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: nui7711 / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Apple Overweight

Unternehmen:
Apple Inc.		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
$ 225,00
Rating jetzt:
Overweight		 Kurs*:
$ 177,57		 Abst. Kursziel*:
26,71%
Rating vorher:
Overweight		 Kurs aktuell:
$ 177,57		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
26,71%
Analyst Name:
Samik Chatterjee 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
$ 200,00

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

