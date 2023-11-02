Apple Aktie
WKN 865985
ISIN US0378331005
Symbol AAPL
Apple Overweight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Apple nach Quartalszahlen von 230 auf 225 US-Dollar gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Der Technologiekonzern habe die Erwartungen weitgehend erfüllt und erneut die Widerstandskraft seines Produktportfolios in einem schwierigen Umfeld bewiesen, schrieb Analyst Samik Chatterjee in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie./gl/edh
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 02.11.2023 / 23:21 / EDT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 02.11.2023 / 23:21 / EDT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: nui7711 / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Apple Overweight
|Unternehmen:
Apple Inc.
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
$ 225,00
|Rating jetzt:
Overweight
|Kurs*:
$ 177,57
|Abst. Kursziel*:
26,71%
|Rating vorher:
Overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 177,57
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
26,71%
|
Analyst Name:
Samik Chatterjee
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
$ 200,00
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
