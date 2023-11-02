JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Apple Overweight

08:16 Uhr

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Apple nach Quartalszahlen von 230 auf 225 US-Dollar gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Der Technologiekonzern habe die Erwartungen weitgehend erfüllt und erneut die Widerstandskraft seines Produktportfolios in einem schwierigen Umfeld bewiesen, schrieb Analyst Samik Chatterjee in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie./gl/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 02.11.2023 / 23:21 / EDT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 02.11.2023 / 23:21 / EDT

