Apple Aktie
WKN 865985
ISIN US0378331005
Symbol AAPL
Apple Overweight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Apple auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 225 US-Dollar belassen. Analyst Samik Chatterjee verwies in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie darauf, dass der iPhone-Hersteller vor dem chinesischen Neujahrsfest Rabatte auf das Modell 13 Pro geben, um seinen Marktanteil in China in einem wettbewerbsintensiveren Umfeld auszubauen./ck/gl
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 16.01.2024 / 16:32 / EST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 16.01.2024 / 16:32 / EST
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Zusammenfassung: Apple Overweight
|Unternehmen:
Apple Inc.
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
$ 225,00
|Rating jetzt:
Overweight
|Kurs*:
$ 183,63
|Abst. Kursziel*:
22,53%
|Rating vorher:
Overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 183,06
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
22,91%
|
Analyst Name:
Samik Chatterjee
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
$ 200,29
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
