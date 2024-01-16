DAX 16.407 -1,0%ESt50 4.399 -1,1%MSCI World 3.146 -0,6%Dow 37.361 -0,6%Nas 14.944 -0,2%Bitcoin 39.249 -1,1%Euro 1,0868 -0,1%Öl 77,15 -1,0%Gold 2.022 -0,3%
WKN 865985

ISIN US0378331005

Symbol AAPL

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Apple auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 225 US-Dollar belassen. Analyst Samik Chatterjee verwies in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie darauf, dass der iPhone-Hersteller vor dem chinesischen Neujahrsfest Rabatte auf das Modell 13 Pro geben, um seinen Marktanteil in China in einem wettbewerbsintensiveren Umfeld auszubauen./ck/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 16.01.2024 / 16:32 / EST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 16.01.2024 / 16:32 / EST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Apple Overweight

Unternehmen:
Apple Inc.		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
$ 225,00
Rating jetzt:
Overweight		 Kurs*:
$ 183,63		 Abst. Kursziel*:
22,53%
Rating vorher:
Overweight		 Kurs aktuell:
$ 183,06		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
22,91%
Analyst Name:
Samik Chatterjee 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
$ 200,29

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

