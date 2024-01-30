Apple Aktie
WKN 865985
ISIN US0378331005
Symbol AAPL
Apple Overweight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Apple vor Quartalszahlen auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 225 US-Dollar belassen. Die Margen dürften wohl über etwaige Änderungen an den Gewinnschätzungen am Markt nach den Zahlen entscheiden, schrieb Analyst Samik Chatterjee in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Die Sorgen unter Anlegern rund um das iPhone hätten sich jüngst gelegt./bek/ajx
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 31.01.2024 / 04:12 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 31.01.2024 / 04:12 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: TonyV3112 / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Apple Overweight
|Unternehmen:
Apple Inc.
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
$ 225,00
|Rating jetzt:
Overweight
|Kurs*:
$ 186,88
|Abst. Kursziel*:
20,40%
|Rating vorher:
Overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 187,30
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
20,13%
|
Analyst Name:
Samik Chatterjee
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
$ 200,29
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Apple Inc.
