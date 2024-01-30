DAX 16.943 -0,2%ESt50 4.659 -0,1%MSCI World 3.237 +0,0%Dow 38.467 +0,4%Nas 15.510 -0,8%Bitcoin 39.237 -0,9%Euro 1,0839 +0,0%Öl 82,03 -0,9%Gold 2.038 +0,1%
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Apple vor Quartalszahlen auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 225 US-Dollar belassen. Die Margen dürften wohl über etwaige Änderungen an den Gewinnschätzungen am Markt nach den Zahlen entscheiden, schrieb Analyst Samik Chatterjee in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Die Sorgen unter Anlegern rund um das iPhone hätten sich jüngst gelegt./bek/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 31.01.2024 / 04:12 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 31.01.2024 / 04:12 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Apple Overweight

Unternehmen:
Apple Inc.		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
$ 225,00
Rating jetzt:
Overweight		 Kurs*:
$ 186,88		 Abst. Kursziel*:
20,40%
Rating vorher:
Overweight		 Kurs aktuell:
$ 187,30		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
20,13%
Analyst Name:
Samik Chatterjee 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
$ 200,29

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.