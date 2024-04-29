DAX 18.016 -0,6%ESt50 4.949 -0,6%MSCI World 3.347 +0,4%Dow 38.386 +0,4%Nas 15.983 +0,4%Bitcoin 57.173 -4,0%Euro 1,0710 -0,1%Öl 88,52 +0,0%Gold 2.306 -1,2%
JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Apple Overweight

14:16 Uhr
Apple Overweight
Apple Inc.
162,12 EUR -0,06 EUR -0,04%
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Apple mit einem Kursziel von 210 US-Dollar auf "Overweight" belassen. Im Fokus stehe die Frage, wie stark der zyklische Gegenwind noch belaste, bis der Rückenwind durch das Thema Künstliche Intelligenz zum Tragen komme, schrieb Analyst Samik Chatterjee in seinem am Dienstag vorliegenden Ausblick auf das zweite Geschäftsquartal./ag/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 29.04.2024 / 20:40 / EDT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 30.04.2024 / 06:00 / EDT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Marek Szandurski / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Apple Overweight

Unternehmen:
Apple Inc.		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
$ 210,00
Rating jetzt:
Overweight		 Kurs*:
$ 173,50		 Abst. Kursziel*:
21,04%
Rating vorher:
Overweight		 Kurs aktuell:
$ 173,33		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
21,16%
Analyst Name:
Samik Chatterjee 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
$ 198,33

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Apple Inc.

14:16 Apple Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
29.04.24 Apple Outperform Bernstein Research
29.04.24 Apple Neutral UBS AG
23.04.24 Apple Neutral UBS AG
15.04.24 Apple Neutral UBS AG
mehr Analysen

