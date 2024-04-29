Apple Aktie
WKN 865985
ISIN US0378331005
Symbol AAPL
Apple Overweight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Apple mit einem Kursziel von 210 US-Dollar auf "Overweight" belassen. Im Fokus stehe die Frage, wie stark der zyklische Gegenwind noch belaste, bis der Rückenwind durch das Thema Künstliche Intelligenz zum Tragen komme, schrieb Analyst Samik Chatterjee in seinem am Dienstag vorliegenden Ausblick auf das zweite Geschäftsquartal./ag/gl
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 29.04.2024 / 20:40 / EDT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 30.04.2024 / 06:00 / EDT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Unternehmen:
Apple Inc.
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
$ 210,00
|Rating jetzt:
Overweight
|Kurs*:
$ 173,50
|Abst. Kursziel*:
21,04%
|Rating vorher:
Overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 173,33
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
21,16%
|
Analyst Name:
Samik Chatterjee
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
$ 198,33
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
