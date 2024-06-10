Apple Aktie
WKN 865985
ISIN US0378331005
Symbol AAPL
Apple Overweight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Apple mit einem Kursziel von 225 US-Dollar auf "Overweight" belassen. Die präsentierten KI-Funktionen seien wohl ausreichend für einen Nachfrageschub beim neuen iPhone 16 mit dem Betriebssystem iOS 18 im Herbst, schrieb Analyst Samik Chatterjee am Montagabend anlässlich der Entwicklerkonferenz WWDC./ag/edh
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 10.06.2024 / 18:49 / EDT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 10.06.2024 / 19:07 / EDT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Denis Kuaev / Shutterstock,.com
Zusammenfassung: Apple Overweight
|Unternehmen:
Apple Inc.
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
$ 225,00
|Rating jetzt:
Overweight
|Kurs*:
$ 193,12
|Abst. Kursziel*:
16,51%
|Rating vorher:
Overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 192,26
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
17,03%
|
Analyst Name:
Samik Chatterjee
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
$ 201,83
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Apple Inc.
|08:01
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08:01
|Apple Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08:01
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|10.06.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|04.06.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08:01
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08:01
|Apple Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08:01
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|10.06.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|04.06.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08:01
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08:01
|Apple Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|04.06.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.05.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.05.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.02.24
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|02.01.24
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|21.04.21
|Apple Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|19.11.20
|Apple Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.10.20
|Apple Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08:01
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|10.06.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|04.06.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|30.05.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|28.05.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG