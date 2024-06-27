Apple Aktie
WKN 865985
ISIN US0378331005
Symbol AAPL
Apple Overweight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Apple auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 245 US-Dollar belassen. Aktuelle Marktdaten zeigten eine Fortsetzung des positiven iPhone-Trends in China, schrieb Analyst Samik Chatterjee in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Der Marktanteil scheine höher als befürchtet./mis/he
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 28.06.2024 / 12:27 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 28.06.2024 / 12:27 / BST
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Unternehmen:
Apple Inc.
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
$ 245,00
|Rating jetzt:
Overweight
|Kurs*:
$ 213,73
|Abst. Kursziel*:
14,63%
|Rating vorher:
Overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 213,63
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
14,68%
|
Analyst Name:
Samik Chatterjee
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
$ 205,17
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
