DAX 18.235 +0,1%ESt50 4.894 -0,2%MSCI World 3.523 +0,0%Dow 39.123 -0,1%Nas 17.864 +0,0%Bitcoin 56.662 -1,4%Euro 1,0718 +0,1%Öl 86,45 +0,1%Gold 2.328 +0,0%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 Nike 866993 Rheinmetall 703000 Amazon 906866 Tesla A1CX3T Apple 865985 NEL ASA A0B733 Bayer BAY001 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Allianz 840400 Lufthansa 823212 Microsoft 870747 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 TUI TUAG50 Deutsche Telekom 555750
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
US-Inflation sinkt leicht: US-Börsen etwas tiefer -- DAX schließt wenig verändert -- Nokia übernimmt Infinera -- Cyberangriff auf TeamViewer -- Nike deutet Prognosesenkung an -- Tesla im Fokus
Top News
TMTG-Aktie dennoch tiefer: Biden überzeugt bei TV-Duell gegen Trump nicht - Neuer Gerichtsentscheid zu Kapitolsturm
Minuszeichen in New York: NASDAQ Composite gibt nach
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Werbung
Jetzt Vorreiter werden! Sichere dir attraktive Renditen und fördere Bauvorhaben mit bis zu 100% Energieautarkie!

Apple Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
Apple Aktien-Sparplan
199,54 EUR +0,42 EUR +0,21 %
STU
213,63 USD -0,44 USD -0,21 %
BTT
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos zu Top-Konditionen beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN
Du hast schon ein ZERO-Konto? Direkt handeln bei ZERO! Bei einem anderen Broker handeln
Marktkap. 3056,93 Mrd. EUR KGV 27,93

WKN 865985

ISIN US0378331005

Symbol AAPL

JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Apple Overweight

19:51 Uhr
Apple Overweight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Apple Inc.
199,54 EUR 0,42 EUR 0,21%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Apple auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 245 US-Dollar belassen. Aktuelle Marktdaten zeigten eine Fortsetzung des positiven iPhone-Trends in China, schrieb Analyst Samik Chatterjee in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Der Marktanteil scheine höher als befürchtet./mis/he

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 28.06.2024 / 12:27 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 28.06.2024 / 12:27 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: J2R / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Apple Overweight

Unternehmen:
Apple Inc.		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
$ 245,00
Rating jetzt:
Overweight		 Kurs*:
$ 213,73		 Abst. Kursziel*:
14,63%
Rating vorher:
Overweight		 Kurs aktuell:
$ 213,63		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
14,68%
Analyst Name:
Samik Chatterjee 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
$ 205,17

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Apple Inc.

19:51 Apple Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
24.06.24 Apple Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
24.06.24 Apple Neutral UBS AG
13.06.24 Apple Halten DZ BANK
11.06.24 Apple Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.