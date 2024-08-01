DAX 17.745 -1,9%ESt50 4.668 -2,0%MSCI World 3.437 -2,3%Dow 39.720 -1,6%Nas 16.612 -3,4%Bitcoin 59.420 -1,9%Euro 1,0909 +1,1%Öl 77,08 -3,7%Gold 2.472 +1,1%
203,30 EUR +1,20 EUR +0,59 %
STU
220,96 USD +2,59 USD +1,19 %
BTT
Marktkap. 3154,32 Mrd. EUR KGV 27,91 Div. Rendite 0,55

WKN 865985

ISIN US0378331005

Symbol AAPL

JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Apple Overweight

11:01 Uhr
Apple Inc.
203,30 EUR
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Apple mit einem Kursziel von 265 US-Dollar auf "Overweight" belassen. Mit ihren über den Erwartungen liegenden Ergebnissen ragten die Kalifornier aus der durchwachsenen Berichtssaison im Hardwarebereich heraus, schrieb Analyst Samik Chatterjee in seinem am Freitagmorgen vorliegenden Kommentar zum Quartalsbericht. Die Trends in den Bereichen iPhone und Services besserten sich./ag/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 01.08.2024 / 22:47 / EDT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 01.08.2024 / 22:47 / EDT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com

Unternehmen:
Apple Inc.		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
$ 265,00
Rating jetzt:
Overweight		 Kurs*:
$ 218,36		 Abst. Kursziel*:
21,36%
Rating vorher:
Overweight		 Kurs aktuell:
$ 220,96		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
19,93%
Analyst Name:
Samik Chatterjee 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
$ 214,67

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

