Apple Aktie
WKN 865985
ISIN US0378331005
Symbol AAPL
Apple Overweight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Apple mit einem Kursziel von 265 US-Dollar auf "Overweight" belassen. Mit ihren über den Erwartungen liegenden Ergebnissen ragten die Kalifornier aus der durchwachsenen Berichtssaison im Hardwarebereich heraus, schrieb Analyst Samik Chatterjee in seinem am Freitagmorgen vorliegenden Kommentar zum Quartalsbericht. Die Trends in den Bereichen iPhone und Services besserten sich./ag/mis
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 01.08.2024 / 22:47 / EDT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 01.08.2024 / 22:47 / EDT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Apple Overweight
|Unternehmen:
Apple Inc.
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
$ 265,00
|Rating jetzt:
Overweight
|Kurs*:
$ 218,36
|Abst. Kursziel*:
21,36%
|Rating vorher:
Overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 220,96
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
19,93%
|
Analyst Name:
Samik Chatterjee
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
$ 214,67
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
