DAX 18.767 +0,3%ESt50 4.869 +0,0%MSCI World 3.677 +0,0%Dow 42.063 +0,1%Nas 17.948 -0,4%Bitcoin 57.256 +0,5%Euro 1,1095 -0,6%Öl 74,60 -0,2%Gold 2.618 -0,2%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 Rheinmetall 703000 Commerzbank CBK100 Siemens Energy ENER6Y BASF BASF11 BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 TUI TUAG50 Bayer BAY001 Lufthansa 823212 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Tesla A1CX3T Allianz 840400 Microsoft 870747 Deutsche Bank 514000
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX etwas fester -- Asiens Börsen freundlich -- Boeing wirft Chef von Rüstungs- und Weltraumsparte raus -- Bund verzichtet vorerst auf Verkauf von weiteren Commerzbank-Aktien
Top News
Boeing-Aktie mit Zuwächsen: Boeing wirft Chef von Rüstungs- und Weltraumsparte raus Boeing-Aktie mit Zuwächsen: Boeing wirft Chef von Rüstungs- und Weltraumsparte raus
Intel-Aktie mit Gewinnen nach Berichten über Übernahmeinteresse von QUALCOMM Intel-Aktie mit Gewinnen nach Berichten über Übernahmeinteresse von QUALCOMM
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Tradespot by finanzen.net - Dein neuer Begleiter auf dem Weg zur besten Trading-Idee. Jetzt handeln!

Apple Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
Apple Aktien-Sparplan
205,05 EUR +0,05 EUR +0,02 %
STU
227,76 USD -0,78 USD -0,34 %
nachbörslich
BTT
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos zu Top-Konditionen beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN
Du hast schon ein ZERO-Konto? Direkt handeln bei ZERO! Bei einem anderen Broker handeln Smartphone

Marktkap. 3108,39 Mrd. EUR

KGV 27,91 Div. Rendite 0,55

WKN 865985

ISIN US0378331005

Symbol AAPL

JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Apple Overweight

08:41 Uhr
Apple Overweight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Apple Inc.
205,05 EUR 0,05 EUR 0,02%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Apple mit einem Kursziel von 265 US-Dollar auf "Overweight" belassen. Etwas längere Lieferzeiten für das neue iPhone 16 deuteten auf eine gesunde Nachfrage hin, auch wenn diese wohl etwas schwächer sei als zum Ende des vergangenen Jahres, schrieb Analyst Samik Chatterjee in seinem am Montag vorliegenden Kommentar./ajx/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 20.09.2024 / 20:59 / EDT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 22.09.2024 / 08:00 / EDT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Zusammenfassung: Apple Overweight

Unternehmen:
Apple Inc.		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
$ 265,00
Rating jetzt:
Overweight		 Kurs*:
$ 228,20		 Abst. Kursziel*:
16,13%
Rating vorher:
Overweight		 Kurs aktuell:
$ 227,76		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
16,35%
Analyst Name:
Samik Chatterjee 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
$ 254,25

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Apple Inc.

08:41 Apple Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
08:41 Apple Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
20.09.24 Apple Neutral UBS AG
18.09.24 Apple Neutral UBS AG
10.09.24 Apple Outperform Bernstein Research
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.

finanzen.net Berkshire Hathaway Warren Buffetts Portfolio: Diese beiden Investments entwickeln sich zu Big Playern im KI-Sektor Warren Buffetts Portfolio: Diese beiden Investments entwickeln sich zu Big Playern im KI-Sektor
dpa-afx ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan belässt Apple auf 'Overweight' - Ziel 265 Dollar
dpa-afx Varta-Aktie: Kleinanleger wollen an Sanierung beteiligt werden
finanzen.net Ausblicke und Bilanzen: Tesla, NVIDIA & Co. - Die Termine der Tech-Riesen in der aktuellen Saison
finanzen.net US-Wahl 2024: Welche Aktien jeweils bei einem Sieg der Demokraten oder Republikaner profitieren dürften
finanzen.net Verluste in New York: NASDAQ 100 letztendlich in Rot
finanzen.net Schwache Performance in New York: S&P 500 liegt zum Handelsende im Minus
finanzen.net Zurückhaltung in New York: NASDAQ Composite zeigt sich zum Ende des Freitagshandels schwächer
finanzen.net Zuversicht in New York: Dow Jones zum Ende des Freitagshandels stärker
Benzinga Consumer Tech News (Sept 15-Sept 21): Russian Cyber-Influence Operations Targeting Harris-Walz campaign, Apple Raises Price For Battery Replacement & More
MotleyFool Will New AI Integration Help Apple Stock Pop?
MotleyFool Will Alphabet Be Worth More Than Apple by 2025?
MotleyFool 1 Brilliant Growth Stock to Buy Now. It Could Join Apple, Nvidia, and Amazon as a $1 Trillion Company by 2040.
MotleyFool Warren Buffett's Safest Stock Might Not Be Apple or Coca-Cola. 1 Other Stock That Could Be a Better Buy in the Long Run.
MotleyFool Where Will Apple Stock Be in 3 Years?
New York Times Inside Jony Ive’s Life After Apple and His LoveFrom Design Business
Zacks Apple (AAPL) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know