Apple Aktie
Marktkap. 3108,39 Mrd. EURKGV 27,91 Div. Rendite 0,55
WKN 865985
ISIN US0378331005
Symbol AAPL
Apple Overweight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Apple mit einem Kursziel von 265 US-Dollar auf "Overweight" belassen. Etwas längere Lieferzeiten für das neue iPhone 16 deuteten auf eine gesunde Nachfrage hin, auch wenn diese wohl etwas schwächer sei als zum Ende des vergangenen Jahres, schrieb Analyst Samik Chatterjee in seinem am Montag vorliegenden Kommentar./ajx/ag
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 20.09.2024 / 20:59 / EDT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 22.09.2024 / 08:00 / EDT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Zusammenfassung: Apple Overweight
|Unternehmen:
Apple Inc.
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
$ 265,00
|Rating jetzt:
Overweight
|Kurs*:
$ 228,20
|Abst. Kursziel*:
16,13%
|Rating vorher:
Overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 227,76
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
16,35%
|
Analyst Name:
Samik Chatterjee
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
$ 254,25
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Apple Inc.
|08:41
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08:41
|Apple Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.09.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|18.09.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|10.09.24
|Apple Outperform
|Bernstein Research
