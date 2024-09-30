DAX 19.235 -0,5%ESt50 4.957 -0,9%MSCI World 3.690 -0,9%Dow 42.042 -0,7%Nas 17.888 -1,7%Bitcoin 56.572 -0,5%Euro 1,1081 -0,5%Öl 73,66 +2,7%Gold 2.662 +1,0%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 Bayer BAY001 NIO A2N4PB BYD A0M4W9 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Tesla A1CX3T Commerzbank CBK100 Rheinmetall 703000 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 NEL ASA A0B733 Lufthansa 823212 Alibaba A117ME Covestro 606214 BASF BASF11 Siemens Energy ENER6Y
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Dow schwächer -- DAX leichter -- Super Micro vollzieht Aktiensplit -- Hy Stor Energy steigt aus Vereinbarung mit NEL ASA aus -- Adnoc mit Übernahmeangebot für Covestro -- Mercedes-Benz im Fokus
Top News
adidas-Analyse: Equal Weight-Bewertung von Barclays Capital für adidas-Aktie adidas-Analyse: Equal Weight-Bewertung von Barclays Capital für adidas-Aktie
Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Wert Amazon-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Amazon von vor 10 Jahren eingebracht Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Wert Amazon-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Amazon von vor 10 Jahren eingebracht
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Werbung
Börsenspiel Trader 2024: Jetzt mit dem Kennwort "finanzen.net" unserer Spielgruppe beitreten und ein Aktienpaket im Wert von bis zu 500 Euro gewinnen!

Apple Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
Apple Aktien-Sparplan
202,85 EUR -4,90 EUR -2,36 %
STU
225,23 USD -7,77 USD -3,33 %
BTT
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos zu Top-Konditionen beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN
Du hast schon ein ZERO-Konto? Direkt handeln bei ZERO! Bei einem anderen Broker handeln Smartphone

Marktkap. 3110,88 Mrd. EUR

KGV 27,91 Div. Rendite 0,55

WKN 865985

ISIN US0378331005

Symbol AAPL

Barclays Capital

Apple Underweight

15:41 Uhr
Apple Underweight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Apple Inc.
202,85 EUR -4,90 EUR -2,36%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat die Einstufung für Apple mit einem Kursziel von 186 US-Dollar auf "Underweight" belassen. Seine Recherche habe Auftragskürzungen bei einem wichtigen taiwanesischen Zulieferer ergeben, was neben global kurzen Lieferzeiten die schwache Nachfrage nach dem iPhone 16 zeige, schrieb Analyst Tim Long in seinem am Dienstag vorliegenden Kommentar./ag/la

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 01.10.2024 / 10:55 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 01.10.2024 / 10:56 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Peter Kotoff / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Apple Underweight

Unternehmen:
Apple Inc.		 Analyst:
Barclays Capital		 Kursziel:
$ 186,00
Rating jetzt:
Underweight		 Kurs*:
$ 233,00		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-20,17%
Rating vorher:
Underweight		 Kurs aktuell:
$ 225,23		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-17,42%
Analyst Name:
Tim Long 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
$ 240,60

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Apple Inc.

15:41 Apple Underweight Barclays Capital
30.09.24 Apple Neutral UBS AG
25.09.24 Apple Neutral UBS AG
23.09.24 Apple Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
23.09.24 Apple Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.

finanzen.net Hochrechnung Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Papier Apple-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Apple von vor einem Jahr abgeworfen Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Papier Apple-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Apple von vor einem Jahr abgeworfen
finanzen.net Apple Aktie News: Apple am Dienstagnachmittag verlustreich
dpa-afx ANALYSE-FLASH: Barclays belässt Apple auf 'Underweight' - Ziel 186 Dollar
finanzen.net Dienstagshandel in New York: NASDAQ 100 liegt zum Start im Minus
finanzen.net Minuszeichen in New York: S&P 500 zum Start des Dienstagshandels schwächer
finanzen.net Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: NASDAQ Composite präsentiert sich zum Start leichter
finanzen.net Schwacher Handel: Dow Jones beginnt Handel in der Verlustzone
dpa-afx Apple-Aktie schwächer: Erste deutschsprachige Serie von Apple TV+
finanzen.net Wie Experten die Apple-Aktie im September einstuften
MotleyFool Where Will Apple Stock Be in 5 Years?
EN, Apple Apple launches new resources for teachers, expands education grant program
Zacks The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Apple, Tesla, T-Mobile US and Tucows
Cnet iPhone SE 4 Rumors: Bigger OLED Screen, Apple Intelligence and More to Expect
Benzinga Apple, Nio, CVS Health, Stellantis, Tesla: Why These 5 Stocks Are On Investors' Radars Today
Cnet Apple iPhone 16 Trade-In Guide: How to Get Money for a New Phone Using Your Old Phone
Zacks Top Research Reports for Apple, Tesla & T-Mobile US
Cnet Apple Card Could Boost Benefits if It Moves to Chase, This Credit Card Expert Says