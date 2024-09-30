Apple Aktie
Marktkap. 3110,88 Mrd. EURKGV 27,91 Div. Rendite 0,55
WKN 865985
ISIN US0378331005
Symbol AAPL
Apple Underweight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat die Einstufung für Apple mit einem Kursziel von 186 US-Dollar auf "Underweight" belassen. Seine Recherche habe Auftragskürzungen bei einem wichtigen taiwanesischen Zulieferer ergeben, was neben global kurzen Lieferzeiten die schwache Nachfrage nach dem iPhone 16 zeige, schrieb Analyst Tim Long in seinem am Dienstag vorliegenden Kommentar./ag/la
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 01.10.2024 / 10:55 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 01.10.2024 / 10:56 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Peter Kotoff / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Apple Underweight
|Unternehmen:
Apple Inc.
|Analyst:
Barclays Capital
|Kursziel:
$ 186,00
|Rating jetzt:
Underweight
|Kurs*:
$ 233,00
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-20,17%
|Rating vorher:
Underweight
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 225,23
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-17,42%
|
Analyst Name:
Tim Long
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
$ 240,60
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Apple Inc.
|15:41
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|30.09.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|25.09.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.09.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.09.24
|Apple Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15:41
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|30.09.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|25.09.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.09.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.09.24
|Apple Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|23.09.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.09.24
|Apple Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.09.24
|Apple Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|10.09.24
|Apple Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.09.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15:41
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|02.02.24
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|02.01.24
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|21.04.21
|Apple Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|19.11.20
|Apple Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.09.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|25.09.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|20.09.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|18.09.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|10.09.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG